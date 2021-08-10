U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JRVR, QFIN and ITRM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

JRVR Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/james-river-group-holdings-ltd-information-request-form?prid=18403&wire=1
QFIN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/360-digitech-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18403&wire=1
ITRM Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/iterum-therapeutics-plc-loss-submission-form?prid=18403&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

JRVR Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 1, 2019 - May 5, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 7, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/james-river-group-holdings-ltd-information-request-form?prid=18403&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, James River Group Holdings, Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) James River had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies; (2) James River was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated the Company's true exposure to Uber claims; (3) as a result, James River was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters even after cancelling the Uber policies; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about James River's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

QFIN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 29, 2021 - July 7, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 13, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/360-digitech-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18403&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, 360 DigiTech, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant People's Republic of China laws and regulations; (ii) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

ITRM Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 30, 2020 - July 23, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 4, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/iterum-therapeutics-plc-loss-submission-form?prid=18403&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Iterum Therapeutics Plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the sulopenem New Drug Application ("NDA") lacked sufficient data to support approval for the treatment of adult women with UTIs caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be nonsusceptible to a quinolone; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the sulopenem NDA in its current form; (iii) Defendants downplayed the severity of issues and deficiencies associated with the sulopenem NDA; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659116/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-JRVR-QFIN-and-ITRM-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

