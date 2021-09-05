CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JRVR, YALA and SAVA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

JRVR Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/james-river-group-holdings-ltd-information-request-form?prid=19377&wire=1

YALA Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/yalla-group-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=19377&wire=1

SAVA Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cassava-sciences-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19377&wire=1



* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

JRVR Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 1, 2019 - May 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 7, 2021

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/james-river-group-holdings-ltd-information-request-form?prid=19377&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, James River Group Holdings, Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) James River had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies; (2) James River was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated the Company's true exposure to Uber claims; (3) as a result, James River was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters even after cancelling the Uber policies; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about James River's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

YALA Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased September 30, 2020 - August 9, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 12, 2021

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/yalla-group-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=19377&wire=1

Story continues

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Yalla Group Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company overstated its user metrics and revenue and, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

SAVA Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 2, 2021 - August 24, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 26, 2021

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cassava-sciences-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19377&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Cassava Sciences, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting Cassava's claims for simufilam's, a small molecule drug designed to treat Alzheimer's disease, efficacy had been overstated; (b) the scientific data supporting Cassava's claims for simufilam's efficacy were biased; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements during the Class Period about the Company's business metrics and financial prospects and the likelihood of Food and Drug Administration approval were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/662837/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-JRVR-YALA-and-SAVA-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders



