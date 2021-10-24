U.S. markets closed

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for KPLT, SPPI and ZEV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

4 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

KPLT Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/katapult-holdings-inc-information-request-form?prid=20630&wire=1
SPPI Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20630&wire=1
ZEV Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/lightning-emotors-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20630&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

KPLT Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased December 18, 2020 - August 10, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 26, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/katapult-holdings-inc-information-request-form?prid=20630&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Katapult Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending, (2) despite Katapult's assertions that it was clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into its consumers' future buying behavior; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

SPPI Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased December 27, 2018 - August 5, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 1, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20630&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the manufacturing facility for ROLONTIS, an investigational granulocyte-colony stimulating factor analog, maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the ROLONTIS biologics license application ("BLA") in its current form; (iii) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Lightning Emotors, Inc (NYSE:ZEV)

ZEV Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 7, 2021 - August 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 15, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/lightning-emotors-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20630&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Lightning Emotors, Inc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company would record a substantially greater net loss per share in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 and would pull its full year guidance for the remainder of 2021; (ii) accordingly, the Company materially overstated its financial position and/or prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669405/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-KPLT-SPPI-and-ZEV-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

