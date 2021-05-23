U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.86
    -3.26 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,207.84
    +123.74 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,470.99
    -64.71 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.27
    +7.51 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.88
    +1.94 (+3.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    27.65
    -0.40 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2182
    -0.0055 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4153
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8820
    +0.1170 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,583.89
    -5,417.49 (-14.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    929.05
    -128.07 (-12.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.05
    -1.74 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,317.83
    +219.63 (+0.78%)
     

Class Action Lawsuit Deadline: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Canoo Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, Pa., May 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV; GOEVW) (“Canoo”) f/k/a Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC; HCACW; HCACU) (“Hennessy Capital”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Canoo securities between August 18, 2020 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Canoo securities during the Class Period may, no later than June 1, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/canoo-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=Canoo

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (“Canoo Holdings”) was an electric vehicle (“EV”) company that touted a “unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first.” It announced a delivery vehicle (to launch in 2022), pickup truck (to launch in 2023), and van, all of which are built on the same underlying technological platform. Hennessy Capital was a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. On or about December 21, 2020, Canoo Holdings became a public entity via merger with Hennessy Capital, with the surviving entity named Canoo (the “Merger”).

The Class Period commences on August 18, 2020, when Hennessy Capital and Canoo Holdings issued a joint press release announcing the Merger. In its press release, Canoo Holdings touted its engineering services line and the Hyundai partnership for the co-development of a future EV platform.

On September 18, 2020, Canoo filed its Registration Statement on a Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Registration Statement was subsequently amended on October 23, 2020 and November 27, 2020. Canoo also filed its Prospectus on a Form 424b3 with the SEC on December 4, 2020. On December 21, 2020, stockholders voted at a special meeting to approve the Merger.

On March 29, 2021, after the market closed, Canoo held a conference call in connection with its fourth quarter 2020 financial results which were released the same day. During the call, defendant, Tony Aquila, a director of Canoo since the closing of the Merger, revealed that Canoo would no longer focus on its engineering services line. The same day, Canoo also announced that Paul Balciunas, who served as the Chief Financial Officer of Canoo following the close of the Merger, had resigned, effective April 2, 2021. Following this news, Canoo’s stock price fell $2.50, or 21.19%, to close at $9.30 per share on March 30, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Canoo had decreased its focus on its plan to sell vehicles to consumers through a subscription model; (2) Canoo would deemphasize its engineering services business; (3) contrary to prior statements, Canoo did not have partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and no longer engaged in the previously announced partnership with Hyundai; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about Canoo’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Canoo investors may, no later than June 1, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Could Be Setting Up for Start of Counter-Trend Rally

    A close over 89.795 will form a closing price reversal bottom. If confirmed, this could trigger the start of a 2 to 3 day counter-trend rally.

  • Tesla Records Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Three Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares hit a gloomy milestone -- dropping for a fifth straight week -- after several unflattering headlines and the unveiling of a formidable electric pickup truck by Ford Motor Co.The stock closed down 1.5% for the week, at $580.88. It is the longest weekly losing streak for Elon Musk’s EV company since March 2018, coming as investors started avoiding riskier stocks amid growing concerns about inflation and its impact on the U.S. economy, as well as some intense flare-ups of Covid-19 infections in some countries.The steady stream of negative incremental news about Tesla over the past month -- including multiple crashes, signs of a slowdown in sales in China and a potential delay to the company’s plant in Germany -- has made it hard for the stock to find favor with investors in a largely risk-off trading environment.Musk’s persistent tweeting about Bitcoin, which crashed earlier this month, also hasn’t helped Tesla shares.“Musk seems to be losing some of his mojo with retail investors,” Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin said, reflecting on the stock’s recent weakness. The analyst doesn’t see the tide turning in Tesla’s favor anytime soon, as he expects more EV announcements from traditional automakers, and possibly more leaks regarding tech giant Apple Inc.’s plans for entering the space.“This would draw attention away from Tesla, and likely pressure the shares,” Irwin said.(Updates stock move in headline, and first and second paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Has Worst Week in Over a Month With Potential Iran Return

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil benchmarks suffered their worst week in more than a month as the market considered the consequences of a potential nuclear deal that could lift U.S. sanctions against Iranian crude.WTI futures in New York fell 2.7% for the week, the worst performance since early April. Brent posted the largest weekly decline since March, amid the possible return of millions of barrels a day of Iranian crude returning to the market. President Hassan Rouhani this week said world powers have accepted that major sanctions will be lifted as part of any nuclear deal.“There’s concern about the additional slug of supply potentially coming from Iran,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC. “The prospect of more Iranian supply has been a momentum killer.”Some analysts estimate Iran could return to pre-sanctions production of almost 4 million barrels a day in as little as three months. Iranian oil output has been rising this year and was about 2.4 million barrels a day last month, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.The key to whether the potential rise in Iranian output upsets global inventory drawdowns is how early the country re-enters the oil market, Michael Hsueh, an analyst at Deutsche Bank, said in a note. While the third-quarter deficit stands at only 1.2 million barrels-a-day, the market is more equipped to handle the additional output the following quarter when that shortfall is likely larger, he wrote.“The most pressing question will be how much an early Iranian ramp-up could hurt third-quarter balances,” Hsueh wrote. “The schedule of the ramp-up will be principally a question of politics and negotiation,” as Iran’s supply “could be brought into the market before an actual increase in production.”Oil was also caught in a broader selloff this week in commodities and equities markets following concerns about inflation. Hedge funds cut their net bullish position in WTI and Brent for a second straight week, according to weekly ICE Futures Europe and CFTC futures and options data for four contracts.The streak of losses this week tested the borders of oil’s current trading range, with the benchmarks finding technical support after dipping to their lowest since April. Brent has been trading within a roughly $5 band over the last month, pulling back from $70 a barrel but prompting a round of buying the closer it got to $65.Prior to the implementation of sanctions, Iran was producing about 3.8 million barrels a day of crude. Only Iraq and Saudi Arabia’s output exceeds that amount within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. Still, Citigroup Inc. estimates overall global demand is strong enough to absorb any additional supply, including from Iran and that prices will continue to climb.Meanwhile, the prompt spread for Nymex gasoline futures moved into a marked contango on Friday, reflecting expectations that fuel markets may be oversupplied.“The gasoline spread threatening to switch to contango implies the gasoline market is oversupplied going into Memorial Day weekend, and that’s a negative price development,” said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities. “The inflation situation has also started to spook some people, with prices at the pump getting a little lofty.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin prices tumble 50% from peak and Mark Cuban calls the crypto crash the ‘great unwind’

    Bitcoin prices on Sunday midday are in free fall anew, with the world's No.1 crypto spiraling down more than 50% from a peak in around the middle of April, amid another bout of turbulence in the digital-asset sector.

  • Bitcoin Ends Week in Volatile Flux With China Rattling Bulls

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin whipsawed heading into the weekend after a fresh warning from Chinese officials over cracking down on cryptocurrencies.The largest digital currency fell as much as 10% in late Friday trading to as low as $33,550 before rebounding to as high as $38,133. The coin almost hit $30,000 earlier in the week, after ending May 14 at $49,100.The latest blow came when China’s State Council reiterated its call to curtail Bitcoin mining and trading. The crypto market was already rattled earlier in the week by forced selling and possible U.S. tax consequences.“You must always proceed cautiously with China -- never get too bullish or bearish,” said David Tawil, president of ProChain Capital. “We’ll have to see what the regulation brings. It’s one thing to say, it’s another to do.”The earlier selloff on Friday hit Bitcoin believers still fuming after onetime proponent Elon Musk did an about-face and criticized the token for its energy usage. Bitcoin is down about 24% since last Friday, though it’s up from a Wednesday plunge to as low as $30,000. Other coins have slumped too -- Ether is down about 38% over the past seven sessions.Aside from China, experts say cryptocurrency has become an asset that investors hold longer term. Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers compared crypto to gold as a safe haven asset.“Crypto is here to stay, and probably here to stay as a kind of digital gold,” Summers said in an interview with David Westin on Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week.” “There’s a good prospect that crypto will be part of the system for quite a while to come.”Still, he doesn’t expect consumers to turn to Bitcoin for most of their payments, even though it could become an important part of e-commerce.The sour stretch with Bitcoin started with Musk suspending acceptance of Bitcoin payments at Tesla Inc. and trading barbs with boosters of the cryptocurrency on Twitter. China’s central bank added to the downdraft Tuesday with a statement warning against using virtual currencies. On Thursday, it emerged that the U.S. may require crypto transactions of $10,000 or more to be reported to tax authorities.China has long expressed displeasure with the anonymity provided by Bitcoin and other crypto tokens, and warned earlier that financial institutions weren’t allowed to accept it for payment. The country is home to a large concentration of the world’s crypto miners, who require massive amounts of power and thus run afoul of the nation’s efforts to curb greenhouse-gas emissions.“The new guidance issued from the regulatory agencies -- they’re taking it more seriously, they want more enforcement,” Bobby Lee, founder and chief executive officer of crypto storage provider Ballet, said in an interview Friday. “There’s talk about going after miners. The question is, can they catch all the miners?”China’s moves this week highlight the country’s continued desire to seek control over the notoriously volatile asset class. It’s something China would rather see regulated by the People’s Bank of China, market-watchers say.“It’s not really the mining issue that is the problem,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. “They say they’re doing this as part of an effort to control risk-taking in their markets, but it’s really a signal that China is not going to be a big market for cryptos unless it’s a PBOC-controlled one.”In the meantime, volatility in Bitcoin is likely to stay elevated. The selloff Friday once again pushed Bitcoin below its average price over the past 200 days, which to some chartists and technical analysts suggests it could trend lower still to around $30,000, where it found support earlier this week.This week’s swings have led to huge liquidations by leveraged investors and damaged the narrative that cryptocurrencies will become more stable as the sector matures. Musk’s actions showed how just a few tweets can still upend the entire market. But even moreso, the past few days have renewed the regulatory threat on the crypto market.“Investors are underestimating the regulatory risk of crypto as governments defend their lucrative monopolies over currency,” said Jay Hatfield, chief executive officer of Infrastructure Capital Advisors in New York. In the U.S., the possible imposition of transaction reporting requirements could be the “tip of the iceberg” of potential Treasury rules on virtual currencies, he said.(Adds Summers’s comments in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AMC's Former Owner And Largest Shareholder Unloads Most Of Its Stake

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has announced that Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group Co. has sold off nearly all its shares in the U.S.-based theater company. What Happened: Wanda, which had been AMC's largest shareholder, sold off most of its shares on the open market. AMC now has some 3 million individual shareholders, and no single entity has an ownership stake above 10%, AMC said in its statement on Friday. AMC CEO Adam Aron credited Wanda with helping to make AMC the largest movie theater operator in the world. The sale is part of a broader set of moves by Wanda. The conglomerate has been pulling back its sizable overseas investments after having paid high prices for many assets and now is struggling with a heavy load of debt. But the sales though did come at a favorable time for Wanda. According to Deadline, the sales took place between May 13 and May 18 when they were trading for about $14 a share. Though AMC's share price dropped 11% in the past week, it still is up 501% year-to-date. Wanda still holds 10,000 shares for a stake of just 0.002%. Wanda reported a 6.8% stake in April and a stake of more than a third of the company in October, according to Bloomberg. GameStop Saga Beneficiary: AMC was among the top other stocks targeted in the GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) short squeeze drama that began unfolding in January. The moves led by the WallStreetBets Reddit group pushed up the price of targeted stocks and caused huge losses among short sellers that had bet against the stocks. Wanda bought AMC in 2012 for $2.6 billion, and then took the company public in 2013, retaining a majority of the total outstanding shares. Photo by Samantha Celera on Flickr. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaKKR Reportedly In Talks To Buy Sustainability Consultancy ERM At B ValuationCoca-Cola Drops Its Coke Energy Drinks In North America© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China to crack down on mining of cryptocurrencies, delivering a one-two punch to digital tokens after triggering global sell-off

    China will crack down on bitcoin mining﻿, according to an announcement by the government's cabinet three days after regulators reiterated their ban of digital tokens in financial transactions, delivering a one-two punch that may further weigh on the cryptocurrency industry after triggering last week's global sell-off. The government will "crack down on bitcoin mining and trading behaviour, and resolutely prevent the transfer of individual risks to the society", according to a statement by the State Council's Financial Stability and Development Committee chaired by Vice-Premier Liu He, the Chinese president's top representative on economic and financial matters. China is the world's largest cryptocurrency mining location, accounting for 65 per cent of the bitcoin hash rate, a unit of measure for the processing power used by the bitcoin network to verify transactions and mine new tokens of the cryptocurrency, according to estimates by Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index. The government, which has banned financial transactions of bitcoin and other tokens since 2019, had turned a blind eye towards the cryptocurrency mining farms in Inner Mongolia, Sichuan, Xinjiang and other mainland locations until now. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. "The wording of the statement did not leave much leeway for cryptocurrency mining," said Li Yi, chief research fellow at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences. Locations of the world's major cryptocurrency mining operations as of 2018. SCMP Graphics alt=Locations of the world's major cryptocurrency mining operations as of 2018. SCMP Graphics The latest statement, however, still stopped short of an outright ban on cryptocurrency mining. It also did not elaborate on the measures involved or scale of this crackdown. "We should expect the relevant departments, including law enforcement, to come up with detailed measures to ban bitcoin mining in the near future," Li said. Bitcoin prices fell as much as 20 per cent to US$33,550 overnight after the committee's statement on Friday, before modestly climbing back up to US$37,481. The price volatility of cryptocurrencies was recently exacerbated by comments from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, chief executive of electric car giant Tesla. The latest initiative against bitcoin mining has come after three Chinese state-backed financial associations jointly issued a warning about the risks stemming from volatile cryptocurrencies earlier this week. Some miners, however, appeared confident that Beijing's bark is louder than its bite, as cryptocurrencies were still being sold in the country as of Thursday. "When all mining activities are banned in China, it will be a turning point for the fate of bitcoin, as a large chunk of its processing power is taken out of the picture," research fellow Li said. The State Council committee's statement on Friday, according to Li, also highlighted the "green transformation of development", representing the central government's commitment to meet its clean energy and reduced carbon emission goals. Cryptocurrency mining requires massive amounts of electricity to run the large computer server arrays needed to do the complex calculations required for cryptocurrency transactions, as well as for the air conditioning needed to cool these facilities. Bitcoin can still be bought in China after latest crackdown China's central bank has been promoting its own digital currency (CBDC). Not to be confused with cryptocurrencies, the digital yuan is a digitalised fiat money issued by the People's Bank of China, equivalent in value to the country's notes and coins. Chinese financial institutions, banned from handling transactions that involved cryptocurrencies, are embracing the digital yuan. Various local and regional governments in China have already been cracking down on cryptocurrency mining facilities. Earlier this week, China's northern region of Inner Mongolia - one of the major locations for cryptocurrency mining because of its low electricity prices - called for more comprehensive reporting of such enterprises to weed out power-consuming activities in the region. Inner Mongolia started suspending cryptocurrency mining operations in March. Mining bitcoin uses around 121.36 terawatt-hours a year, which is larger than the total energy used by Argentina, according to a recent report by Cambridge University. The heavy consumption of bitcoin mining clashes with China's vow to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by at least 65 per cent by 2030, relative to 2005 levels, and then achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. "When China made carbon neutrality a national strategy, the massive consumption of electricity from bitcoin mining, which does not bring any practical benefits to the country's economy like manufacturing and agricultural industries, will no longer be tolerated," Li said. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Had Another Crazy Week. Here’s What Could Happen Next.

    There are two Bitcoin markets. One is dominated by regulated exchanges and mainstream brokers and attracts investors who buy Bitcoin through their (PYPL) or Robinhood accounts. The people in that first market mostly bet on Bitcoin going up and plan to hold it for an extended period.

  • Biden's $10 billion in mortgage aid is on the way — here's how you qualify

    The money was included in the massive COVID bill the president signed in March.

  • Health insurance companies owe refunds to millions of Americans — maybe you?

    Givebacks expected later this year may return hundreds of dollars to your pocket.

  • My wife inherited $800K. She put $300K toward our mortgage and $500K in her own bank account — after 35 years of marriage

    ‘What do you think of the way she has treated her inheritance? If we divorce, will I have to pay her alimony?’

  • Sure, Crypto Can Rev Up Your Retire-Early Plan. It Can Also Blow It Up. Be Wary.

    On FIRE: More retirement savers have become interested in cryptocurrencies' ability to turbocharge savings plans, the latest plunge notwithstanding. Financial professionals say it's too risky, too volatile, and investors should allocate only a small portion, if any, to their portfolio.

  • AT&T Was Punished for Its Dividend Cut. It’s Time to Buy the Stock.

    The telecom spent billions on acquisitions while increasing its dividend. Something had to give. The company has a new plan that just might work.

  • Tricks for Lowering Your Property Tax Bill

    Property taxes can be a huge burden for the homeowner. Learn more about some of the tricks you can use to lower your property tax.

  • As mortgage rates hit 3% again, expert predicts we'll see 4% rates this year

    Though rates have inched up, it’s not too late to get a low rate to buy or refinance.

  • Nvidia plans first stock split in nearly 14 years, after 1,600%-plus in gains

    Nvidia Corp. announces the biggest stock split in its history Friday, proposing to give investors three additional shares for every one they currently own.

  • Largest U.S. Pension Slashed Positions in Alibaba, Palantir, and GameStop. Here’s What It Bought.

    Calpers sold nearly all its investment in Alibaba, and halved positions in Palantir and GameStop stock in the first quarter.

  • Bitcoin Is Sliding Again as Threats of Regulation Mount

    FEATURE Bitcoin’s slide resumed on Friday as it tumbled to $37,400, down 10% from early morning prices around $41,400. The threat of stiffer government regulation is mounting, causing a new round of price jitters, with a statement from Chinese Vice Premier Liu being blamed for Friday’s tumble.

  • Tesla, Musk Face Loss on Bitcoin Investment

    The price of Bitcoin won’t stop falling, which means (TSLA)‘s Bitcoin holding is now very likely below where the company purchased its position. Bitcoin was down about 12% Sunday morning compared with Saturday prices, trading below $34,000. The leading cryptocurrency is down about 48% from its April 52-week high of more than $64,000.

  • The Fed Might Start to Act Sooner to Head Off Housing Boom and Bust. What Could Happen.

    With inflation on the rise and the economy surging, the central bank might already be able to declare “mission accomplished.”