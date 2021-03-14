Class Action Lawsuit Deadline: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Bit Digital, Inc.

U.S. markets closed

RADNOR, Pa., March 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) ("Bit Digital") investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Bit Digital securities between December 21, 2020 and January 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer &amp; Check)
KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2021

Website: https://www.ktmc.com/bit-digital-inc-securities-class-action?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=bitdigital

Contact: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453
Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435
Toll free (844) 887-9500

The complaint alleges that Bit Digital is a holding company that engages in the bitcoin mining business through its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and Hong Kong.

On January 11, 2021, J Capital Research issued a research report alleging, among other things, that Bit Digital operates "a fake crypto currency business . . . designed to steal funds from investors." Following this news, Bit Digital's stock price fell $6.27 per share, or 25%, to close at $18.76 per share on January 11, 2021.

Bit Digital investors may, no later than March 22, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-lawsuit-deadline--kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp-reminds-investors-of-securities-fraud-class-action-lawsuit-filed-against-bit-digital-inc-301246762.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

