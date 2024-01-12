Class action lawsuit filed against Boeing after last week’s Alaska Airlines incident

A class action lawsuit was filed on Thursday in Washington state against Boeing on behalf of the passengers aboard last week’s Alaska Airlines flight 1282.

According to the lawsuit’s allegations, “the event physically injured some passengers and emotionally traumatized most if not all aboard. The violence of the event bruised the bodies of some” and “passengers were shocked, terrorized and confused, thrust into a waking nightmare, hoping they would live long enough to walk the earth again.”

Alaska Airlines flight 1282, which was headed from Portland to Ontario, California, last Friday, returned safely to Portland International Airport after the door plug blew off midair, CNN previously reported.

“Boeing is responsible for the safety of design and maintenance instructions as well as continuing airworthiness of the aircraft,” the lawsuit said.

Some of the plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit cited various injuries they allegedly suffered as a result of the incident including “difficulty breathing,” “causing a concussion” and a loss of hearing.

In addition to injuries, other damages were claimed such as “charges for evaluation and/or treatment of health conditions and associated travel expenses, ticket fees, costs associated with cancelation of travel plans, the value of lost personal items, lost wages” etc.

The lawsuit is requesting a trial to determine the damage amounts.

Boeing said it had no comment Thursday night.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com