U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,565.00
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,646.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,534.75
    -10.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.70
    -3.20 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.24
    -0.41 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.00
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    +0.74 (+4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3770
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1100
    -0.0190 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,800.89
    -2,126.82 (-3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,474.00
    -31.15 (-2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,950.85
    -155.16 (-0.53%)
     

Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Tencent Investors

·2 min read
In this article:
BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley alleging violations of the Federal Securities Laws. The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) shares between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Tencent for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

Thornton Law Firm LLP
Thornton Law Firm LLP

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/Tencent

According to the Complaint, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are global financial services institutions that served as prime brokers for Archegos Capital Management. The case alleges that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley sold a large number of Tencent shares during the Class Period while in possession of material, non-public information about Archegos, and its need to fully liquidate its position in Tencent because of margin call pressure. As a result of these sales, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley allegedly avoided billions in losses combined.

Interested Tencent investors have until December 27, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/Tencent

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:
Thornton Law Firm LLP
1 Lincoln Street
State Street Financial Center
Boston, MA 02111
www.tenlaw.com/cases/Tencent

SOURCE: Thornton Law Firm LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669836/Class-Action-Lawsuit-Filed-on-Behalf-of-Tencent-Investors

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump will be able to retain the ownership of his newly launched social media venture even if he chooses to make another White House run or is convicted by prosecutors who are looking into his business dealings. Trump said last week that TRUTH Social would be created through a new company formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) and blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp. According to regulatory filings issued late on Tuesday, Trump was referred to as the "company principal," even though the exact size of his stake in the company was not disclosed.