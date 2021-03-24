CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LDOS, PLUG and XL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
LDOS Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/leidos-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=14031&wire=1
PLUG Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/plug-power-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=14031&wire=1
XL Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/xl-fleet-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=14031&wire=1
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *
Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS)
LDOS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 4, 2020 - February 23, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 3, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/leidos-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=14031&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Leidos Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the purported benefits of the Company's acquisition of L3Harris' Security Detection & Automation businesses were significantly overstated; (2) Leidos' products suffered from numerous product defects, including faulty explosive detection systems at airports, ports, and borders; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results were significantly overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG)
PLUG Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 9, 2020 - March 1, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 7, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/plug-power-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=14031&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Plug Power Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would be unable to timely file its 2020 annual report due to delays related to the review of classification of certain costs and the recoverability of the right to use assets with certain leases; (2) the Company was reasonably likely to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL)
XL Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 2, 2020 - March 2, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 7, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/xl-fleet-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=14031&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, XL Fleet Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XL Fleet's salespeople were pressured to inflate their sales pipelines to boost the Company's reported sales and backlog; (2) at least 18 of the 33 customers that XL featured were inactive and had not placed an order since 2019; (3) XL's technology had been materially overstated and offered only 5% to 10% of fleet savings; (4) XL lacks the supply chain and engineers to roll out new products on the announced timelines; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com
SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/637152/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-LDOS-PLUG-and-XL-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders