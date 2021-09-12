U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.42 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,862.95
    -2.03 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OTLY, ANVS and SAVA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

OTLY Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/oatly-group-ab-loss-submission-form?prid=19514&wire=1
ANVS Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/annovis-bio-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19514&wire=1
SAVA Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cassava-sciences-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19514&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

OTLY Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 20, 2021 - July 15, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 24, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/oatly-group-ab-loss-submission-form?prid=19514&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Oatly Group AB made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Oatly overinflated its gross margins, revenue, capital expenditure, and market share financial metrics; (b) the Company overstated its sustainability practices and impact; (c) the Company exaggerated its growth in China; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Oatly's statements about its operations, business, and prospects were misleading during the Class Period.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE American:ANVS)

ANVS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 21, 2021 - July 28, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 18, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/annovis-bio-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19514&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Annovis Bio, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Annovis's ANVS401 (Posiphen), an orally administrated drug which purportedly inhibited the synthesis of neurotoxic proteins that are the main cause of neurodegeneration, did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgement, and problem solving; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

SAVA Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 2, 2021 - August 24, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 26, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cassava-sciences-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19514&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Cassava Sciences, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting Cassava's claims for simufilam's, a small molecule drug designed to treat Alzheimer's disease, efficacy had been overstated; (b) the scientific data supporting Cassava's claims for simufilam's efficacy were biased; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements during the Class Period about the Company's business metrics and financial prospects and the likelihood of Food and Drug Administration approval were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663663/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-OTLY-ANVS-and-SAVA-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

