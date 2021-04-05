CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OTRK, PLUG and KRMD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *
Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)
OTRK Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 5, 2020 - February 26, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 3, 2021
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Ontrak, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ontrak's largest customer evaluated the Company on a provider basis, valuing Ontrak's performance based on achieving the lowest cost per medical visit rather than clinical outcomes or medical cost savings; (2) as a result, Ontrak's largest customer did not find the Company's program to be effective and was reasonably likely to terminate its contract with Ontrak; (3) because this customer accounted for a significant portion of the Company's revenue, the loss of the customer would have an outsized impact on Ontrak's financial results; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)
PLUG Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 9, 2020 - March 1, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 7, 2021
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Plug Power Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would be unable to timely file its 2020 annual report due to delays related to the review of classification of certain costs and the recoverability of the right to use assets with certain leases; (2) the Company was reasonably likely to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)
KRMD Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 4, 2020 - January 25, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 25, 2021
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Repro Med Systems, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) starting in January 2020, Repro Med Systems ramped up the use of allowances, including growth rebates, to retain key customers and to incentivize growth; (2) as the rebates accrued, the Company's net sales were reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
https://www.zlk.com
SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
