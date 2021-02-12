CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PEN, DECN and AZN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE /February 11, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
PEN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/penumbra-inc-information-request-form?prid=12851&wire=1
DECN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/decision-diagnostics-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=12851&wire=1
AZN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/astrazeneca-plc-loss-submission-form?prid=12851&wire=1
Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)
PEN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 3, 2020 - December 15, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 16, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/penumbra-inc-information-request-form?prid=12851&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Penumbra, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex had known design defects that made it unsafe for its normal use; (2) that Penumbra did not adequately address the risk of the Jet 7 Xtra Flex causing serious injury and deaths, which had in fact already occurred; (3) that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex was likely to be recalled due to its safety issues; and (4) as a result, Penumbra's public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC PINK:DECN)
DECN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 3, 2020 - December 17, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 16, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/decision-diagnostics-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=12851&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Decision Diagnostics Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Decision Diagnostics had not developed any viable COVID-19 test, much less a test that could detect COVID-19 in less than one minute; (ii) the Company could not meet the FDA's EUA testing requirements for its purported COVID-19 test; (iii) accordingly, Defendants had misrepresented the timeline within which it could realistically bring its COVID-19 test to market; (iv) all the foregoing subjected Defendants to an increased risk of regulatory oversight and enforcement; and (v) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN)
AZN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 21, 2020 - November 20, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 29, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/astrazeneca-plc-loss-submission-form?prid=12851&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Astrazeneca Plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) initial clinical trials for the Company's COVID-19 vaccine, AZD1222, had suffered from a critical manufacturing error, resulting in a substantial number of trial participants receiving half the designed dosage; (b) clinical trials for AZD1222 consisted of a patchwork of disparate patient subgroups, each with subtly different treatments, undermining the validity and import of the conclusions that could be drawn from the clinical data across these disparate patient populations; (c) certain clinical trial participants for AZD1222 had not received a second dose at the designated time points, but rather received the second dose up to several weeks after the dose had been scheduled to be delivered according to the original trial design; (d) AstraZeneca had failed to include a substantial number of patients over 55 years of age in its clinical trials for AZD1222, despite this patient population being particularly vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19 and thus a high priority target market for the drug; (e) AstraZeneca's clinical trials for AZD1222 had been hamstrung by widespread flaws in design, errors in execution, and a failure to properly coordinate and communicate with regulatory authorities and the general public; (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, the clinical trials for AZD1222 had not been conducted in accordance with industry best practices and acceptable standards and the data and conclusions that could be derived from the clinical trials was of limited utility; and (g) as a result of (a)-(f) above, AZD1222 was unlikely to be approved for commercial use in the United States in the short term, one of the largest potential markets for the drug.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com
SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/629446/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-PEN-DECN-and-AZN-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders