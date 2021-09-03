U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.25
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,437.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,617.25
    +16.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,305.10
    +4.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.73
    -0.26 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.90
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1885
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.30 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3844
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9300
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,686.33
    -124.05 (-0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,274.72
    -15.79 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,662.34
    +118.83 (+0.42%)
     

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PLL, OTLY and ARDX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

PLL Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/piedmont-lithium-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19328&wire=1
OTLY Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/oatly-group-ab-loss-submission-form?prid=19328&wire=1
ARDX Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ardelyx-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19328&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

PLL Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 16, 2018 - July 19, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 21, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/piedmont-lithium-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19328&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Piedmont Lithium Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Piedmont has not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits; (2) Piedmont failed to inform relevant people and governmental authorities of its actual plans; (3) Piedmont failed to file proper applications with relevant governmental authorities (including state and local authorities); (4) Piedmont and its lithium business does not have "strong local government support"; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

OTLY Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 20, 2021 - July 15, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/oatly-group-ab-loss-submission-form?prid=19328&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Oatly Group AB made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Oatly overinflated its gross margins, revenue, capital expenditure, and market share financial metrics; (b) the Company overstated its sustainability practices and impact; (c) the Company exaggerated its growth in China; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Oatly's statements about its operations, business, and prospects were misleading during the Class Period.

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

ARDX Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 6, 2020 - July 19, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 28, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ardelyx-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19328&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Ardelyx, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) the Company overstated the likelihood that tenapanor would be approved by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"); and 2) Defendants possessed, were in control over, and as a result, knew that the data submitted to support the New Drug Application was insufficient in that it showed a lack of clinical relevance of the drug's treatment effect, making it foreseeably likely that the FDA would not approve the drug.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662659/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-PLL-OTLY-and-ARDX-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

Recommended Stories

  • These college majors have the highest starting salaries

    Some members of the class of 2020 are averaging $87,989 out of the gate.

  • McDonald’s McFlurry Machine Is Broken (Again). Now the FTC Is On It.

    The frequently malfunctioning equipment leads to a lawsuit and gets the federal antitrust agency involved.

  • Broadcom CEO Says He’s Sacrificing Sales to Avoid a Future Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- When Broadcom Inc. reported slower sales growth than some of its peers on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan gave a surprising reason: It was on purpose. Even with demand for its chips surging, the company is tightly controlling which orders it fills, he said on a conference call Thursday following Broadcom’s third-quarter report. The idea is to sacrifice some current sales to avoid creating a glut in the future. “We can show bigger numbers, but that means we will build in

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • Data is starting to support the need & timeline for a Covid-19 booster vaccine: Virologist

    Angela Rasmussen, Ph.D., Research Scientist, Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at University of Saskatchewan, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • GM, Ford halt some auto production as chip shortage worsens

    The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

  • Walmart to give 565,000 hourly store associates at least $1 an hour raise in latest wage hike

    It's the retailer’s third wage hike for hourly associates in the last year.

  • Back to the office battle opens up new divides

    As bosses were deluged with conflicting advice over the return to work amid the chaos of Covid, it fell to an American chief executive to voice frustration felt by senior managers in offices worldwide.

  • Wall Street Tiptoes Around Texas Politics While Pushing Vaccines

    (Bloomberg) -- As big Wall Street banks crank up pressure on employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19, they have yet to adopt policies that might clash with states such as Texas, where officials are outspoken critics of mandating shots.It’s no coincidence, according to industry insiders. Firms aren’t eager to wade into the culture wars.“I have clients that would love to do a mandate and they are just hemming and hawing,” said Regina Phelps, the founder of Emergency Management & Safety Soluti

  • Nikola and Bosch ink deal for hydrogen fuel cell modules

    Beleaguered electric truck developer Nikola Corp. has inked a new agreement with Bosch for its hydrogen fuel cell modules. The modules will be used to power two of Nikola’s hydrogen-fueled semi-trucks, the short-haul Nikola Tre and Nikola Two sleeper. “This announcement is the result of a multi-year working relationship with Bosch,” Nikola CEO Mark Russell said in a statement.

  • Walmart raising wages for 565K workers by at least $1 an hour

    Yahoo Finance’s Julia La Roche reports details on Walmart’s decision to raise wages.

  • U.S. SEC charges BitConnect founder with $2 billion cryptocurrency fraud

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The top U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday sued the founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange platform BitConnect over his alleged role in fraudulently raising about $2 billion from thousands of retail investors. Expanding a civil case announced in May, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged BitConnect founder Satish Kumbhani, an Indian citizen, with lying about BitConnect's ability to generate profits, and violating registration laws meant to protect investors. In a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, the SEC also charged promoter Glenn Arcaro and his firm Future Money Ltd with fraudulently receiving more than $24 million in "referral commissions" and other sums as BitConnect's top U.S. promoter.

  • Amazon Career Day will have more than 40,000 corporate and tech jobs available

    Amazon.com Inc. said Wednesday that its U.S. recruiting event, Career Day 2021, will take place on September 15. On that day, there will be 40,000 corporate and tech jobs available in 220 locations, as well as thousands of hourly positions in the company's "operations network." Career Day will also include thousands of one-on-one career coaching sessions, discussions and workshops. Amazon has hired 450,000 workers in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic. Amazon stock is up 6.6% for the y

  • Amazon Plans to Add 40,000 Workers to U.S. Corporate Ranks

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. says it plans to add more than 40,000 people to its corporate ranks in the U.S., a hiring spree the company is calling its biggest-ever recruiting and training event. The world’s largest online retailer and cloud-computing company said in a statement that it plans to hold a career fair Sept. 15, continuing a pattern in recent years of inviting job seekers en masse to learn about the company’s open roles. Amazon didn’t specify where the positions would be located, b

  • Influencers with Andy Serwer: Patrik Frisk

    In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by Under Armour President & CEO Patrik Frisk as they discuss new challenges for the retail industry, big changes for college athletics, and how raising the wage floor is affecting Under Armour's business overall.

  • Thermo Fisher Receives $192.5M Contract From US Govt For Pipette Tip Manufacturing

    Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) has announced a $192.5 million contract award from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The contract covers the domestic production of pipette tips used within research and diagnostic labs to dispense precise amounts of liquid. In mid-2020, the company announced its investments to increase pipette tip production capacity to support COVID-19 testing. With the DoD award, issued on behalf of and in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human S

  • Retiring? Keep your skills sharp for your health, wealth and wellbeing

    Many people enter retirement with the plan to relax — and that’s a normal, natural approach to this next phase of life — but they should maintain or even add to their skills after they’ve left the workforce. Retirement Tip of the Week: Whether you’re already retired, a short time away from retiring or have years to go, consider what skills or tools you can obtain or maintain in retirement so that you remain active, healthy and happy. “It’s not just, ‘hey, get a hobby,’” said Chris Orestis, president of Retirement Genius, a company dedicated to assisting older Americans navigating retirement.

  • RBC Headquarters for Sale as Oxford, CPPIB Seek $1 Billion-Plus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oxford Properties Group and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are exploring the sale of Toronto’s Royal Bank Plaza in a deal that could be worth more than $1 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the plans.The site at 200 Bay Street is one of the largest office complexes in Toronto’s financial district and includes two towers and a retail concourse with roughly 1.5 million square feet. Built in the 1970s, the towers feature windows that are covered with 24-carat gold

  • Apple asks U.S. employees to report vaccination status - Bloomberg News

    New guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have prompted companies to change their policies on vaccinations and masking. Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

  • China’s Top Oil Producer Prepares to Revive Venezuela Operations

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top oil producer is laying the groundwork to revive output in Venezuela as President Nicolas Maduro finalizes legislation to attract more international investment.Once a major investor in the OPEC nation, China National Petroleum Corp. is sending engineers and commercial staff there and vetting local companies for maintenance work at an oil-blending facility it operates with Petroleos de Venezuela SA, according to people with direct knowledge of the firm’s actions, who ask