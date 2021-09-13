U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PLL, ZY and ANVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

·4 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

PLL Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/piedmont-lithium-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19516&wire=1
ZY Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/zymergen-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19516&wire=1
ANVS Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/annovis-bio-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19516&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

PLL Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 16, 2018 - July 19, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 21, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/piedmont-lithium-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19516&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Piedmont Lithium Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Piedmont has not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits; (2) Piedmont failed to inform relevant people and governmental authorities of its actual plans; (3) Piedmont failed to file proper applications with relevant governmental authorities (including state and local authorities); (4) Piedmont and its lithium business does not have "strong local government support"; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased ZY common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's April 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 4, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/zymergen-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19516&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) during the qualification process for the Company's optical film product, Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers' processes; (2) though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process; (3) as a result, the Company overestimated demand for its products; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE American:ANVS)

ANVS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 21, 2021 - July 28, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 18, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/annovis-bio-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19516&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Annovis Bio, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Annovis's ANVS401 (Posiphen), an orally administrated drug which purportedly inhibited the synthesis of neurotoxic proteins that are the main cause of neurodegeneration, did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgement, and problem solving; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663695/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-PLL-ZY-and-ANVS-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

