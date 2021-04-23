CLASS ACTION UPDATE for REGI, KRMD and DOX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
REGI Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/renewable-energy-group-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=15071&wire=1
KRMD Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/repro-med-systems-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=15071&wire=1
DOX Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/amdocs-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=15071&wire=1
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)
REGI Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 3, 2018 - February 25, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 3, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/renewable-energy-group-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=15071&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Renewable Energy Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to failures in the diesel additive system, petroleum diesel was not periodically added to certain loads by the Company and was instead added by the Company's customers; (2) as a result, Renewable Energy was not the proper claimant for certain BTC payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020; (3) as a result, Renewable Energy's revenue and net income were overstated for certain periods; (4) there was a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting related to the purchase and use of the petroleum diesel gallons when blending with biodiesel; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)
KRMD Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 4, 2020 - January 25, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 25, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/repro-med-systems-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=15071&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Repro Med Systems, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) starting in January 2020, Repro Med Systems ramped up the use of allowances, including growth rebates, to retain key customers and to incentivize growth; (2) as the rebates accrued, the Company's net sales were reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)
DOX Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased December 13, 2016 - March 30, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 8, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/amdocs-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=15071&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Amdocs Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Amdocs overstated its profits, cash, and liquidity, while understating its debt; (ii) Amdocs concealed its large borrowing; (iii) while Amdocs' reported results showed that its North American business was stable, that business was actually deteriorating annually, in part because the Company was losing AT&T as a customer; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com
SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641968/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-REGI-KRMD-and-DOX-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders