U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,455.48
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.00
    +33.18 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,047.70
    -4.54 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.07
    -10.97 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.95
    +0.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.27 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6850
    +0.3840 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,718.33
    +892.99 (+2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.20
    -35.86 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Class Action Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds HYRE Investors for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2021 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) ("HyreCar") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired HyreCar securities betweeen May 14, 2021 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired HyreCar securitiesduring the Class Period may, no later than October 26, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail atinfo@ktmc.com; orclick https://www.ktmc.com/hyrecar-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=hyrecar

HyreCar operates a web-based marketplace that allows car and fleet owners to rent their cars to Uber, Lyft and other gig economy service drivers. HyreCar operates a platform that connects gig drivers with automobiles, while also providing insurance and tactical support. HyreCar earns revenues from two revenue share fees (one from the driver and one from the owner) as well as fees for driver insurance, with the insurance fee representing a large (if not majority) percentage of the revenue generated by each transaction.

The Class Period commences on May 14, 2021. On May 13, 2021, after the market had closed, HyreCar issued a press release which stated that the company had achieved "Record First Quarter 2021 Financial Results" for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The release stated that HyreCar's insurance deposits had more than doubled during the quarter to $1.7 million, while the amount of HyreCar's insurance reserve (which indicates the amount of claims incurred but not yet paid) had declined more than 17% since year end to $1.7 million.

The truth about HyreCar's insurance revenue was revealed on August 10, 2021. After the market closed, HyreCar issued a press release announcing deeply disappointing results for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021, including net losses of $9.3 million compared to losses of $3.8 million in the same period the prior year. Furthermore, HyreCar's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $7.1 million (four times higher than the $1.7 million adjusted EBITDA loss experienced in the second quarter of 2020) and its gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was just $0.8 million (less than one third HyreCar's gross profit in the second quarter of 2020), with a gross profit margin of just 24%.

Following this news, the price of HyreCar stock fell nearly 50% in a single day to close at $9.85 per share on August 11, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose the following adverse facts, which were known to defendants or recklessly disregarded by them: (1) HyreCar had materially understated its insurance reserves; (2) HyreCar had systematically failed to pay valid insurance claims incurred prior to the Class Period; (3) HyreCar had incurred significant expenses transitioning to its new third-party insurance claims administrator and processing claims incurred from prior periods; (4) HyreCar had failed to appropriately price risk in its insurance products and was experiencing elevated claims incidence as a result; (5) HyreCar had been forced to dramatically reform its claims underwriting, policies and procedures in response to unacceptably high claims severity and customer complaints; and (6) as a result of the above, HyreCar's operations and prospects were misrepresented because the company was not on track to meet the financial estimates provided to investors during the Class Period, and such estimates lacked a reasonable basis in fact, including HyreCar's purported gross margin, EBITDA and net loss trajectories.

HyreCar investors may, no later than October 26, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665476/Class-Action-Reminder-Kessler-Topaz-Meltzer-Check-LLP-Reminds-HYRE-Investors-for-Securities-Fraud-Class-Action-Lawsuit

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • Miner cashes out 1,366 BTC seconds before China bans Bitcoin

    A Bitcoin miner withdrew 1,366 BTC just seconds before China officially announced it would ban cryptocurrency, Coin Rivet can reveal. Data shows someone was able to cash out $58m in crypto assets moments before Beijing issued its notice.

  • The most accurate stock-market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good.

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    These electric vehicle stocks are potential multibaggers in the making given how hot the EV space is getting.

  • Retirement Savers Love the Backdoor Roth IRA Strategy. It Might Not Last.

    The tax strategy at issue is the mega-backdoor Roth conversion and it has allowed some Americans to amass sizable balances in tax-free Roth retirement accounts. On Sept. 15, the House Ways and Means Committee approved legislation from House Democrats that would prohibit use of the mega-backdoor Roth conversion starting Jan. 1, 2022. The proposal is one of a series of measures Democrats are backing in an effort to prevent the wealthiest Americans from shielding multimillion-dollar retirement balances from taxes.

  • Oil flirts with 3-year highs: Lock in these stable 5%+ yields before they disappear

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • Why GameStop Dropped, but 2 New Meme Stocks Popped Friday

    The Reddit crowd doesn't seem to have given up on GameStop (NYSE: GME) yet, but it seems to be paying more attention to other names it thinks it can drive into a short squeeze. In Friday trading, GameStop dipped, but electric vehicle start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and independent oil and natural gas company Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) are soaring, with chatter on the latter two names picking up on Reddit. GameStop had dropped 2.9%.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft (MSFT) and Buying These 10 Tech Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Microsoft. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft and Buying These 5 Tech Stocks Instead. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) crossed $2 trillion in market capitalization in late June this […]

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Kraft Heinz and Verizon are part of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, and both could be excellent additions to yours.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks to buy and hold according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates. Co-founder of the leading tech giant […]

  • Should You Buy This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Before Earnings?

    Investor sentiment has turned against Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) over the past few months because of concerns that memory chip prices might soften based on a slowdown in demand and an increase in supply. Micron's upcoming fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter results, which will be released on Tuesday, Sept. 28, could help bust the myth that the memory market is set for a decline. Micron anticipates $8.2 billion in fourth-quarter revenue at the midpoint of its guidance range.

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now. The retail investor frenzy at the stock market and the short squeeze saga involving GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) […]

  • GE Just Made Its Biggest Acquisition in Years

    Not too long ago, General Electric (NYSE: GE) had a penchant for making big acquisitions. This forced GE to change course and begin selling off pieces of the business in order to repair its balance sheet. On Thursday, the company announced its biggest acquisition in over four years, as its healthcare division plans to buy BK Medical from Altaris Capital Partners.

  • ‘I’m no hedonist’ but I want to build our next home for retirement, my wife says no. We’ve saved $3 million. What should I do?

    First, it’s great that you were able to amass such a lofty retirement nest egg and that you’ve already begun to enjoy your own retirement years. It sounds like your wife wants to take the slow and steady approach to her retirement, and that also makes complete sense. As it stands, and as you may already know, you are currently already in good financial shape to both be retired and pursue your goals, said Michael Peterson, a certified financial planner and founder of Faithful Steward Wealth Advisors.

  • Snap Up These 3 Chinese Stocks Before the Next Evergrande-Inspired Sell-off

    This week, China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F) became a household name for investors -- and not in a good way. Investors given a fresh reminder of the risk that comes with buying into Chinese stocks are understandably hesitant about jumping in headfirst after Monday's scare. China is going through a period of transition, and investors are right to be cautious.

  • Biden Says He Backs Tax on Billionaires’ Wealth

    In what would be a major change in the U.S. tax code, which typically does not impose taxes on investment gains until the underlying assets are sold, President Joe Biden said Friday that he supports a proposal to tax billionaires’ unrealized capital gains on an annual basis. Asked about Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden’s (D-OR) plan to levy a “billionaire’s income tax” on the wealthiest American households, Biden told reporters at the White House that he backs such a tax as part of hi

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Salesforce Stock?

    The customer relationship management giant's latest investor day presentation impressed the market.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla (TSLA) and Buying These 10 EV Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Tesla. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla and Buying These 5 EV Stocks Instead. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), the California-based electric vehicle (EV) firm led by billionaire Elon […]

  • Now's the Time to Buy These 3 Stocks

    Good companies are even better investments when their stocks have been beaten down for no good reason.

  • Suze Orman: 'Medicare is not free,' here's how you can cover the cost

    Don’t be blind to out-of-pocket costs, add-ons and severe lifelong penalties.