Class Action Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds GNRC Investors for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·3 min read
In this article:
RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) (“Generac”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Generac securities between February 23, 2021 and July 29, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Generac securities during the Class Period may, no later than October 19, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/generac-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=generac

Generac describes itself as a leading global designer and manufacturer of a wide range of energy technology solutions, which provides power generation equipment and other power products serving the residential, light commercial and industrial markets.

On July 29, 2021, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, Health Canada, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development announced the Generac portable generator recall, revealing that the company had received reports of seven finger amputations and one finger crushing.

Following this news, Generac’s stock price fell $31.04 per share, or 7%, from its July 28, 2021 closing price over the next three trading days to close at $400.00 per share on August 2, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Generac’s portable generators posed an unreasonable risk of injury to users and the public; (2) as a result, at least seven finger amputations and one crushed finger had been reported to the company; (3) as a result, Generac would face increased regulatory scrutiny; (4) Generac would end sales in its Generac® and DR® 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators in the United States and Canada in June 2021; (5) Generac would recall its Generac® and DR® 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators in the United States and Canada; (6) the end of sales and the recall would occur before Generac’s noted hurricane and wildfire seasons and following the Texas outage—periods the company has touted for sales; and (7) as a result, defendants’ public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Generac investors may, no later than October 19, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com



