U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5900
    -0.8320 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,076.21
    -756.09 (-1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RKT, DIDI and ZY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

RKT Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/rocket-companies-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18553&wire=1
DIDI Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/didi-global-inc-f-k-a-xiaoju-kuaizhi-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18553&wire=1
ZY Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/zymergen-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18553&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

RKT Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 25, 2021 - May 5, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : August 30, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/rocket-companies-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18553&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Rocket Companies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Rocket's gain on sale margins were contracting at the highest rate in two years as a result of increased competition among mortgage lenders, an unfavorable shift toward the lower margin Partner Network operating segment and compression in the price spread between the primary and secondary mortgage markets; (b) Rocket was engaged in a price war and battle for market share with its primary competitors in the wholesale market, which was further compressing margins in Rocket's Partner Network operating segment; (c) the adverse trends identified above were accelerating and, as a result, Rocket's gain on sale margins were on track to plummet at least 140 basis points in the first six months of 2021; (d) as a result of the above, the favorable market conditions that had preceded the Class Period and allowed Rocket to achieve historically high gain on sale margins had vanished as the Company's gain on sale margins had returned to levels not seen since the first quarter of 2019; (e) rather than remaining elevated due to surging demand, Rocket's Company-wide gain-on-sale margins had fallen materially below recent historical averages; and (f) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Didi Global Inc. F/K/A Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired DiDi: (a) American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering; and/or (b) securities between June 30, 2021 and July 21, 2021, inclusive.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 7, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/didi-global-inc-f-k-a-xiaoju-kuaizhi-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18553&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) DiDi's apps did not comply with applicable laws and regulations governing privacy protection and the collection of personal information; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur scrutiny from the Cyberspace Administration of China; (3) the CAC had already warned DiDi to delay its IPO to conduct a self-examination of its network security; (4) as a result of the foregoing, DiDi's apps were reasonably likely to be taken down from app stores in China, which would have an adverse effect on its financial results and operations; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased ZY common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's April 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 4, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/zymergen-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18553&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) during the qualification process for the Company's optical film product, Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers' processes; (2) though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process; (3) as a result, the Company overestimated demand for its products; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659792/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-RKT-DIDI-and-ZY-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reopening Tech Stocks to Buy in August

    Many tech stocks rallied last year as the pandemic generated tailwinds for the cloud, gaming, e-commerce, and remote work markets. Match, the online dating giant that owns Tinder and other popular dating apps, experienced a slowdown during the pandemic as more people stayed at home. During last quarter's conference call, Match CEO Shar Dubey noted that the world still needed to deal with COVID-19 "for a little while longer," but people were still consistently turning to its apps for "conversations, flirtations, first video dates, real-life dates."

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next 10-Baggers

    With that in mind, we asked a group of Motley Fool contributors to give us their best ideas for disruptive growth stocks that could ultimately become 10-baggers. Danny Vena (Upstart Holdings): If there's ever been an area that's ripe for disruption, it's consumer lending. Unfortunately, the rules-based systems employed by many banks are limited to just a few variables, leaving many would-be loan recipients out in the cold.

  • Is Micron Stock A Buy As Memory-Chip Market Rises?

    Micron Technology stock has risen recently on signs of improving memory-chip sales. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying MU stock right now.

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$24.16

    It's been a pretty great week for Palantir Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:PLTR ) shareholders, with its shares surging 14% to...

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Can Fly Higher This Week (and Beyond)

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) have handsomely rewarded investors in 2021. Stocks of both tech companies have easily beaten the broader market on the back of impressive growth in revenue and earnings, which is being driven by favorable demand trends in their respective end markets. The good news for investors is that both stocks could get a nice shot in the arm when they release their quarterly results.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Resist This Urge Amid Choppy Market Rally; Nvidia, DocuSign, Robinhood Are Near Buy Points

    The market rally is holding at highs, but buying opportunities are running dry. Pay attention to Nvidia and DocuSign.

  • Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Activision, Boeing, Carvana, Moderna, Wendy's And More

    This weekend's Barron's cover story takes a close look at what it will take to fix Boeing. Other featured articles discuss reliable growth stocks, whether inflation is different this time and who has the early lead in the metaverse. Also, see the prospects for a COVID-19 vaccine maker, a real estate investment trust, a video game leader, a fast-food chain and more. "Boeing's Fix-It Job: How the Company Can Win the Future" by Al Root explores why shares in Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), the world's larges

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Perfect to Own When the Market Crashes

    Experienced investors know that it's almost impossible to time stock market crashes with a high level of consistency. Keith Noonan: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) provides wireless connectivity chips used by Apple and other mobile hardware producers, and it's also a rising player in the infrastructure and security software markets. The stock pays a dividend yielding roughly 2.9%, and the company is trading at roughly 17.5 times this year's expected earnings.

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shareholders are still up 731% over 3 years despite pulling back 26% in the past week

    The GrowGeneration Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRWG ) share price has had a bad week, falling 26%. But over three years the...

  • Covid-19 Cases Are Surging. When Will This Wave Peak?

    New cases of Covid-19 are climbing fast in the U.S., yet in the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the numbers have dropped sharply from their late-July peak. The July producer price index, however, blew past estimates, with a whopping 7.8% year-over-year rise.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The 5G wireless technology rollout is just getting started. Just 30% of the world has access to the network today and an even smaller percentage of consumers own 5G-enabled smartphones. Here are three stocks that stand to benefit from the rollout of 5G wireless technology.

  • My 2019 Report Card: Up 319%

    I made 63 bullish calls involving 45 companies in 2019. Here are the winners, the stinkers, and everything in between.

  • Summers Says ‘Bizarre’ for U.S. to Borrow So Much in Short-Term

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the Federal Reserve’s massive bond-buying program is resulting in a “bizarre” situation in which the government’s funding structure is overly focused on the short-term.Under its quantitative easing program, the Fed purchases longer-term Treasuries and the money it creates to buy them ends up in the accounts that banks hold with the central bank, in the form of overnight reserves.These reserves earn a rate of interest that’s link

  • Cardano (ADA) Crosses $2 Threshold Ahead of Smart Contract Launch

    ADA has passed the $2 mark, becoming the third-largest cryptocurrency in the world ahead of its proposed smart contracts launch

  • Is AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) A High Quality Stock To Own?

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • 3 Tech Stocks With Surprisingly Solid Dividends

    The technology sector is filled with high-growth companies vying for market share. Rather than pay dividends, many of these businesses prefer to reinvest excess cash in their operations, a strategy that makes sense given the quickly changing nature of technology. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to write about tech stocks with strong dividends.

  • These 10 Standout Stocks Could Be the Next Amazon

    Companies like Amazon or Visa that can generate double-digit compound growth in revenue and earnings, year after year, are rarities. These smaller candidates could do just that.

  • Apple Ordered To Pay $300M In Royalties Over Wireless Technology Patent

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been ordered to pay $300 million over the use of the company’s wireless technology in iPhones and other products. What Happened: A Texas judge upheld a jury's decision that Apple owes royalties to PanOptis Patent Management and its Optis Cellular and Unwired Planet units for patents held by the company on the LTE cellular standard. Optis says Apple products that utilized 4G networks were using its patented technology. The order comes at the conclusion of a retrial o

  • George Soros Abandons Shares Bought During Implosion Of Archegos Bill Hwang

    George Soros's Investment Company, which shares sold off during the collapse of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, exited the positions. What Happened: According to a regulatory submission, the company has sold $194.3 million of CBS Corporation (NASDAQ: VIAC), $77 million of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares, and $46.4 million of stock in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS), Bloomberg reports. The company also liquidated its positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) and Disc

  • Swiss National Bank Scooped Up AMC Stock. It Also Bought Uber and Lyft.

    Switzerland’s central bank more than quadrupled its stake in AMC Entertainment stock, bought more Uber shares, initiated a stake in Lyft, and sold McDonald’s stock in the second quarter.