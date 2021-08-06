CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RLX, BZ and OTLY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

U.S. markets close in 2 hours 26 minutes

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

RLX Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/rlx-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18296&wire=1
BZ Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/kanzhun-limited-information-request-form?prid=18296&wire=1
OTLY Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/oatly-group-ab-loss-submission-form?prid=18296&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased, or otherwise acquired, RLX American Depository Shares pursuant or traceable to the documents issued in connection with RLX's January 2021 initial public stock offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : August 9, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/rlx-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18296&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, the Company's then-existing exposure to China's ongoing campaign to establish a national standard for e-cigarettes, which would bring them into line with ordinary cigarette regulations, and that RLX's reported financials were not nearly as robust as the offering materials projected, nor were they indicative of future results. As a result, investors purchased RLX shares at artificially inflated prices.

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

BZ Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased June 11, 2021 - July 2, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 10, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/kanzhun-limited-information-request-form?prid=18296&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Kanzhun Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kanzhun would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China ("CAC"); (2) the CAC would require Kanzhun to suspend new user registration on its BOSS Zhipin app; (3) Kanzhun needed to "to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks"; (4) Kanzhun needed to "enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities"; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

OTLY Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 20, 2021 - July 15, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 24, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/oatly-group-ab-loss-submission-form?prid=18296&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Oatly Group AB made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Oatly overinflated its gross margins, revenue, capital expenditure, and market share financial metrics; (b) the Company overstated its sustainability practices and impact; (c) the Company exaggerated its growth in China; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Oatly's statements about its operations, business, and prospects were misleading during the Class Period.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658768/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-RLX-BZ-and-OTLY-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

