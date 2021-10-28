U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SAM, EAR and HEPS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

SAM Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/the-boston-beer-company-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20743&wire=1
EAR Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/eargo-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20743&wire=1
HEPS Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/d-market-elektronik-hizmetler-ve-ticaret-anonim-irketi-a-k-a-d-market-electronic-services-trading-d-b-a-hepsiburada-information-request-form?prid=20743&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

SAM Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 22, 2021 - September 8, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 15, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/the-boston-beer-company-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20743&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, The Boston Beer Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Boston Beer's hard seltzer sales were decelerating; (2) as a result, Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur inventory write-offs; (3) the Company was reasonably likely to incur shortfall fees payable to third party brewers; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Boston Beer's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

EAR Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 16, 2020 - September 22, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 6, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/eargo-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20743&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Eargo, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Eargo had improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors; (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved the Company's largest third-party payor, Eargo's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim irketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada (NASDAQ:HEPS)

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Hepsiburada American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's July 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 20, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/d-market-elektronik-hizmetler-ve-ticaret-anonim-irketi-a-k-a-d-market-electronic-services-trading-d-b-a-hepsiburada-information-request-form?prid=20743&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) Hepsiburada suffered a sharp deceleration in operational and sales growth during second quarter 2021; (2) as a result, the Company initiated certain actions to fortify its competitive position, including investing in electronics and high frequency categories and discounting certain categories; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Hepsiburada's revenue and Gross Merchandise Value had declined during second quarter 2021; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670186/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-SAM-EAR-and-HEPS-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

