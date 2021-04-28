CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SOS, ROOT and KDMN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

SOS Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sos-limited-information-request-form?prid=15238&wire=1

ROOT Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/root-inc-information-request-form?prid=15238&wire=1

KDMN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/kadmon-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=15238&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)

SOS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased July 22, 2020 - February 25, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2021

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sos-limited-information-request-form?prid=15238&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, SOS Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SOS had misrepresented the true nature, location, and/or existence of at least one of the principal executive offices listed in its SEC filings; (ii) HY and FXK were either undisclosed related parties and/or entities fabricated by the Company; (iii) the Company had misrepresented the type and/or existence of the mining rigs that it claimed to have purchased; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Root, Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT)

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Root Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 28, 2020.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 18, 2021

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/root-inc-information-request-form?prid=15238&wire=1

Story continues

According to the filed complaint, (i) Root would foreseeably fail to generate positive cash flow for at least several years following the IPO; (ii) accordingly, the Company would foreseeably require significant cash infusions to meet its cash flow needs; (iii) notwithstanding the Defendants' touting of Root's purportedly unique, data-driven advantages, several of the Company's established industry peers in fact possessed significant competitive advantages over Root with respect to, inter alia, telematics data and data engagement; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

KDMN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 1, 2020 - March 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 2, 2021

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/kadmon-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=15238&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Kadmon Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Belumosudil NDA was incomplete and/or deficient; (ii) the additional new data that the Company submitted in support of the Belumosudil NDA in response to an information request from the FDA materially altered the NDA submission; (iii) accordingly, the initial Belumosudil NDA submission lacked the degree of support that the Company had led investors to believe; (iv) accordingly, the FDA was likely to extend the PDUFA target action date to review the Belumosudil NDA; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

https://www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/642824/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-SOS-ROOT-and-KDMN-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders



