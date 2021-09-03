U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SRAC, LIVE and ANVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

·5 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

SRAC Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/stable-road-acquisition-corp-information-request-form-2?prid=19345&wire=1
LIVE Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/live-ventures-incorporated-loss-submission-form?prid=19345&wire=1
ANVS Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/annovis-bio-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19345&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)

SRAC Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 7, 2020 - July 13, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/stable-road-acquisition-corp-information-request-form-2?prid=19345&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Stable Road Acquisition Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Stable Road's acquistion target, Momentus's 2019 test of its key technology, a water plasma thruster, had failed to meet Momentus's own public and internal pre-launch criteria for success, and was conducted on a prototype that was not designed to generate commercially significant amounts of thrust; (b) the U.S. government had conveyed that it considered Momentus's Chief Executive Officer a national security threat, jeopardizing his continued leadership of Momentus and Momentus's launch schedule and business prospects; (c) consequently, the revenue projections and business and operational plans provided to investors regarding Momentus and the commercial viability and timeline of its products were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis in fact; and (d) Stable Road had failed to conduct appropriate due diligence of Momentus and its business operations and defendants had materially misrepresented the due diligence activities being conducted by Stable Road executives and its sponsor in connection with the merger.

Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE)

LIVE Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased December 28, 2016 - August 3, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 12, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/live-ventures-incorporated-loss-submission-form?prid=19345&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Live Ventures Incorporated made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) Live's earnings per share for FY 2016 was actually only $6.33 per share; (2) the Company used an artificially low share count to boost the earnings per share by 40%; (3) Live had overstated pretax income for fiscal 2016 by 20% by including $915,500 of "other income" related to certain amendments that were not negotiated until after the close of the fiscal year; (4) Live's acquisition of ApplianceSmart did not close during first quarter 2017; (5) using December 30, 2017 as the "acquisition date" and recognizing income therefrom did not conform to generally accepted accounting principles; (6) by falsely stating that the acquisition closed during the quarter, Live recognized bargain purchase gain, which enabled the Company to report positive net income in what would otherwise have been an unprofitable quarter; (7) between fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2018, Live's CEO received approximately 94% more in compensation than was disclosed to investors; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

ANVS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 21, 2021 - July 28, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 18, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/annovis-bio-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19345&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Annovis Bio, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Annovis's ANVS401 (Posiphen), an orally administrated drug which purportedly inhibited the synthesis of neurotoxic proteins that are the main cause of neurodegeneration, did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgement, and problem solving; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662750/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-SRAC-LIVE-and-ANVS-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

