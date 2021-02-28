CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TCDA, XOM and APA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)
TCDA Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased September 4, 2019 - October 28, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 8, 2021
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Tricida, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tricida's NDA for veverimer was materially deficient; (ii) accordingly, it was foreseeably likely that the FDA would not accept the NDA for veverimer; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)
XOM Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 28, 2018 - January 14, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 29, 2021
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Exxon Mobil Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Exxon forced its employees to use unrealistic assumptions regarding the timelines for well drilling in the Permian Basin; (ii) the foregoing assumptions served to artificially inflate the value of the Company's well operations in the Permian Basin; (iii) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, subjected Exxon to a heightened risk of regulatory investigation and oversight; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)
APA Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased September 7, 2016 - March 13, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 26, 2021
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Apache Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Apache intentionally used unrealistic assumptions regarding the amount and composition of available oil and gas in Alpine High; (ii) Apache did not have the proper infrastructure in place to safely and/or economically drill and/or transport those resources even if they existed in the amounts purported; (iii) these misleading statements and omissions artificially inflated the value of the Company's operations in the Permian Basin; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
