CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRIT, QS and TCDA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff ... Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE /February 15, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
TRIT Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/triterras-inc-f-k-a-netfin-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=12907&wire=1
QS Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/quantumscape-corporation-f-k-a-kensington-capital-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=12907&wire=1
TCDA Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tricida-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=12907&wire=1
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *
Triterras, Inc., f/k/a Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TRIT)
TRIT Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 20, 2020 - December 16, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/triterras-inc-f-k-a-netfin-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=12907&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Triterras, Inc., f/k/a Netfin Acquisition Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the extent to which Company's revenue growth relied on Triterras' relationship with Rhodium to refer users to the Kratos platform; (2) that Rhodium faced significant financial liabilities that jeopardized its ability to continue as a going concern; (3) that, as a result, Rhodium was likely to refer fewer users to the Company's Kratos platform; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
QuantumScape Corporation f/k/a Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:QS)
QS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 27, 2020 - December 31, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 8, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/quantumscape-corporation-f-k-a-kensington-capital-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=12907&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, QuantumScape Corporation f/k/a Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company's purported success related to its solid-state battery power, battery life, and energy density were significantly overstated; (2) that the Company is unlikely to be able to scale its technology to the multi-layer cell necessary to power electric vehicles; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)
TCDA Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased September 4, 2019 - October 28, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 8, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tricida-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=12907&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Tricida, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tricida's NDA for veverimer was materially deficient; (ii) accordingly, it was foreseeably likely that the FDA would not accept the NDA for veverimer; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com
SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/629845/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-TRIT-QS-and-TCDA-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders