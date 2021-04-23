CLASS ACTION UPDATE for UAVS, APA and REGI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS)

UAVS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased September 3, 2019 - February 18, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2021

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AgEagle did not have a partnership with Amazon and in fact never had any relationship with Amazon; (2) rather than correct the public's understanding about a partnership with Amazon, Defendants were actively contributing to the rumor that AgEagle had a partnership with Amazon; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about AgEagle's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased September 7, 2016 - March 13, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2021

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Apache Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Apache intentionally used unrealistic assumptions regarding the amount and composition of available oil and gas in Alpine High; (ii) Apache did not have the proper infrastructure in place to safely and/or economically drill and/or transport those resources even if they existed in the amounts purported; (iii) these misleading statements and omissions artificially inflated the value of the Company's operations in the Permian Basin; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

REGI Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 3, 2018 - February 25, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 3, 2021

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Renewable Energy Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to failures in the diesel additive system, petroleum diesel was not periodically added to certain loads by the Company and was instead added by the Company's customers; (2) as a result, Renewable Energy was not the proper claimant for certain BTC payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020; (3) as a result, Renewable Energy's revenue and net income were overstated for certain periods; (4) there was a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting related to the purchase and use of the petroleum diesel gallons when blending with biodiesel; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

