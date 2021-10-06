U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VIEW, SAM and HYZN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

VIEW Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/view-inc-f-k-a-cf-finance-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form?prid=20173&wire=1
SAM Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/the-boston-beer-company-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20173&wire=1
HYZN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/hyzon-motors-inc-f-k-a-decarbonization-plus-acquisition-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=20173&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VIEW)

VIEW Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 30, 2020 - August 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 18, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/view-inc-f-k-a-cf-finance-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form?prid=20173&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) there was a material weakness in View's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

SAM Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 22, 2021 - September 8, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 15, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/the-boston-beer-company-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20173&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, The Boston Beer Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Boston Beer's hard seltzer sales were decelerating; (2) as a result, Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur inventory write-offs; (3) the Company was reasonably likely to incur shortfall fees payable to third party brewers; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Boston Beer's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:HYZN)

HYZN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 9, 2021 - September 27, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 29, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/hyzon-motors-inc-f-k-a-decarbonization-plus-acquisition-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=20173&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its "customer" contracts and severely embellished its "deals" and "partnerships" with customers; (2) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667054/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-VIEW-SAM-and-HYZN-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

