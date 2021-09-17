U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VIEW, SESN and SAVA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

·4 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

VIEW Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/view-inc-f-k-a-cf-finance-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form?prid=19650&wire=1
SESN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sesen-bio-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19650&wire=1
SAVA Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cassava-sciences-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19650&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VIEW)

VIEW Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 30, 2020 - August 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 18, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/view-inc-f-k-a-cf-finance-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form?prid=19650&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) there was a material weakness in View's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

SESN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased December 21, 2020 - August 17, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 18, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sesen-bio-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19650&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Sesen Bio, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sesen Bio's clinical trial for its cancer treatment product, Vicineum, had more than 2,000 violations of trial protocol, including 215 classified as &ldquo;major&rdquo;; (2) three of Sesen Bio's clinical investigators were found guilty of &ldquo;serious noncompliance,&rdquo; including &ldquo;back-dating data&rdquo;; (3) Sesen Bio had submitted the tainted data in connection with the Biologics License Application (&ldquo;BLA&rdquo;) for Vicineum; (4) Sesen Bio's clinical trials showed that Vicineum leaked out into the body, leading to side effects including liver failure and liver toxicity, and increasing the risks for fatal, drug-induced liver injury; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's BLA for Vicineum was not likely to be approved; (6) as a result of the foregoing, there was a reasonable likelihood that Sesen Bio would be required to conduct additional trials to support the efficacy and safety of Vicineum; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

SAVA Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 2, 2021 - August 24, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 26, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cassava-sciences-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19650&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Cassava Sciences, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting Cassava's claims for simufilam's, a small molecule drug designed to treat Alzheimer's disease, efficacy had been overstated; (b) the scientific data supporting Cassava's claims for simufilam's efficacy were biased; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements during the Class Period about the Company's business metrics and financial prospects and the likelihood of Food and Drug Administration approval were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664509/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-VIEW-SESN-and-SAVA-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

