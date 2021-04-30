CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VLDR, REGI and CYDY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

VLDR Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased July 2, 2020 - March 17, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 3, 2021

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/velodyne-lidar-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=15359&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of Velodyne's directors had failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with the Company's officers and directors; (2) the Company was investigating the foregoing matters; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

REGI Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 3, 2018 - February 25, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 3, 2021

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/renewable-energy-group-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=15359&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Renewable Energy Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to failures in the diesel additive system, petroleum diesel was not periodically added to certain loads by the Company and was instead added by the Company's customers; (2) as a result, Renewable Energy was not the proper claimant for certain BTC payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020; (3) as a result, Renewable Energy's revenue and net income were overstated for certain periods; (4) there was a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting related to the purchase and use of the petroleum diesel gallons when blending with biodiesel; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKT:CYDY)

CYDY Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 27, 2020 - March 9, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 17, 2021

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cytodyn-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=15359&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, CytoDyn Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: CytoDyn securities were actively traded over the counter (OTC) in the United States. While the exact number of Class members is unknown to Plaintiff at this time and can be ascertained only through appropriate discovery, Plaintiff believes that there are hundreds or thousands of members in the proposed Class. Record owners and other members of the Class may be identified from records maintained by CytoDyn or its transfer agent and/or OTC Markets and may be notified of the pendency of this action by mail, using the form of notice similar to that customarily used in securities class actions.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

