CLASS ACTION UPDATE for WDH, HNST and RECAF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

·5 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

WDH Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/waterdrop-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20747&wire=1
HNST Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/the-honest-company-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20747&wire=1
RECAF Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/reconnaissance-energy-africa-ltd-f-k-a-lund-enterprises-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=20747&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased Waterdrop American Depositary Shares in or traceable to the Company's May 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 15, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/waterdrop-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20747&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (a) Waterdrop had achieved a substantial portion of its historical revenue growth through illicit means that ran afoul of Chinese rules and regulations governing the insurance industry; (b) Waterdrop had been ordered by the Chinese government to shut down its mutual aid platform because of its failure to comply with Chinese law; (c) Waterdrop was under investigation by regulatory authorities for continued violations of Chinese law; (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, there existed a material undisclosed risk and substantial likelihood that Waterdrop would face severe adverse actions by regulatory authorities following the IPO; (e) Waterdrop's operating losses had increased more than four-fold in the first quarter of 2021 as a result of the cessation of its mutual aid business and rapidly growing customer acquisition costs; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, the Registration Statement's representations regarding Waterdrop's historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company in the lead up to the IPO, were materially false and misleading, and lacked a factual basis.

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Honest common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's May 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 15, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/the-honest-company-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20747&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) prior to the Initial Public Offering ("IPO"), the Company's results had been significantly impacted by a multimillion-dollar COVID-19 stock-up for products in the Diapers and Wipes category and Household and Wellness category; (2) at the time of the IPO, the Company was experiencing decelerating demand for such products; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would likely be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. (OTCQX:RECAF)

RECAF Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 28, 2019 - September 7, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 27, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/reconnaissance-energy-africa-ltd-f-k-a-lund-enterprises-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=20747&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ReconAfrica's plan for using unconventional means for energy extraction (including fracking) in the fragile Kavango area; (2) ReconAfrica would begin unlicensed drilling tests; (3) ReconAfrica would illegally use water for well testing; (4) ReconAfrica would illegally store used water in unlined pools; (5) ReconAfrica would skirt Namibian law and hire an inadequate and inappropriate consultant; (6) as a result, ReconAfrica risked future well, drilling, and water-related licenses in Namibia and Botswana; (7) as opposed to its representations, ReconAfrica did not reach out nor provide adequate information (including in relevant local languages) through accessible means to those to be impacted by its testing and potential energy extraction; (8) ReconAfrica's interests are in the Owambo Basin, not the so-called Kavango Basin; (9) ReconAfrica has continuously engaged in stock pumping; and (10) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670224/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-WDH-HNST-and-RECAF-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

