CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YALA, PHG and ATIP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

4 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

YALA Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/yalla-group-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=19866&wire=1
PHG Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/koninklijke-philips-n-v-loss-submission-form?prid=19866&wire=1
ATIP Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ati-physical-therapy-inc-f-k-a-fortress-value-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form?prid=19866&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

YALA Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased September 30, 2020 - August 9, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 12, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/yalla-group-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=19866&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Yalla Group Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company overstated its user metrics and revenue and, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)

PHG Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 25, 2020 - June 11, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/koninklijke-philips-n-v-loss-submission-form?prid=19866&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Koninklijke Philips N.V. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Philips had deficient product manufacturing controls or procedures; (ii) as a result, the Company's Bi-Level PAP and CPAP devices and mechanical ventilators were manufactured using hazardous materials; (iii) accordingly, the Company's sales revenues from the foregoing products were unsustainable; (iv) the foregoing also subjected the Company to a substantial risk of a product recall, in addition to potential legal and/or regulatory action; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATIP)

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired ATI securities between April 1, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive and/or (b) held FVAC Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 and were eligible to vote at FVAC's June 15, 2021 special meeting.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ati-physical-therapy-inc-f-k-a-fortress-value-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form?prid=19866&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) ATI was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (2) ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (4) as a result of the labor shortage, the Company would open fewer new clinics; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665539/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-YALA-PHG-and-ATIP-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

