CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YMM, ATVI and PHG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

·4 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

YMM Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/full-truck-alliance-co-ltd-information-request-form?prid=18710&wire=1
ATVI Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/activision-blizzard-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18710&wire=1
PHG Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/koninklijke-philips-n-v-loss-submission-form?prid=18710&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Full Truck's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Full Truck's June 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 10, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/full-truck-alliance-co-ltd-information-request-form?prid=18710&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) Full Truck's apps Yunmanman and Huochebang would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Chinese government; (2) the Chinese government would require Full Truck to suspend new user registration; (3) FTA needed to conduct a "comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks"; (4) Full Truck needed to "continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities"; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

ATVI Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 4, 2016 - July 27, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 4, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/activision-blizzard-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18710&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Activision Blizzard, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Activision Blizzard discriminated against women and minority employees; (2) Activision Blizzard fostered a pervasive "frat boy" workplace culture that continues to thrive; (3) numerous complaints about unlawful harassment,
discrimination, and retaliation were made to human resources personnel and executives which went unaddressed; (4) the pervasive culture of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation would result in serious impairments to Activision Blizzard's operations; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was at greater risk of regulatory and legal scrutiny and enforcement, including that which would have a material adverse effect; (6) Activision Blizzard failed to inform shareholders that the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing had been investigating Activision Blizzard for harassment and discrimination; and (7) as a result, Defendants' statements about Activision Blizzard's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)

PHG Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 25, 2020 - June 11, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 15, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/koninklijke-philips-n-v-loss-submission-form?prid=18710&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Koninklijke Philips N.V. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Philips had deficient product manufacturing controls or procedures; (ii) as a result, the Company's Bi-Level PAP and CPAP devices and mechanical ventilators were manufactured using hazardous materials; (iii) accordingly, the Company's sales revenues from the foregoing products were unsustainable; (iv) the foregoing also subjected the Company to a substantial risk of a product recall, in addition to potential legal and/or regulatory action; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660511/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-YMM-ATVI-and-PHG-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

