Like the Classic Fuji Look? This Lens has a Discount!

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

The Fujifilm 23mm f1.4 R has a bit of a classic look to it! Check it out in our review! Fujifilm has some great discounts available on both lenses and camera bodies. In fact, there are a lot of very stellar camera bodies available right now until December 26th that you’ll want to check out. Better yet, the majority of them are weather-resistant. What’s more though, you’ll probably really like some of the lenses on discount or even the return of the GFX 50R rebate. Take a look at the rebates after the jump.

These Instant Rebates last from November 22nd, 2021 until December 26th, 2021.

