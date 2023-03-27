U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,014.75
    +13.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,540.00
    +106.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,913.00
    +22.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,757.90
    +10.20 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.17
    -0.09 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,975.70
    -8.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    -0.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0769
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    -0.0260 (-0.76%)
     

  • Vix

    21.74
    -0.87 (-3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2242
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8000
    +0.0990 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,850.53
    +215.03 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    606.10
    -12.29 (-1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,462.84
    +77.59 (+0.28%)
     

"Classic Girls" and "Taiwan Excellence" Highlight their WBC Excitement through Unprecedented Collaboration

PR Newswire
·2 min read

TAIPEI, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan hosted the first-round games of the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC) following a decade-long gap. In this world-famous sporting event, the brilliant cheerleading team and unique cheering style of the host country's Chinese Taipei team in the Group A preliminaries also became the focus of international attention. "Taiwan Excellence", which is a symbol of Taiwan's high-quality innovative products, was also honored to participate in this grand sporting event. It is even more unprecedented to cooperate with Taiwan's "Cheer Girls" in order to bring greater excitement to every game.

Group A was electrified by the loud and relentlessly enthusiastic crowds at Intercontinental Stadium, particularly in games featuring Chinese Taipei. The key to their boundless energy was a squad of 21 cheerleaders, the "Cheer Girls", that led the crowd in cheers and songs, constantly encouraging the mass of fans to stay engaged in the game.

"Taiwan Excellence", with its emphasis on the perpetual pursuit of innovation, launched an unprecedented collaboration in the 2023 WBC with the "Classic Girls". As the official cheerleaders of the Chinese Taipei baseball team, the "Classic Girls" personified Taiwan's one-of-a-kind baseball culture whilst also working with Taiwan Excellence to introduce the outstanding features of Taiwanese products, cities and culture to the world.

In addition, boosted by the positive momentum of Taiwanese industries, "Taiwan Excellence" provided the players with training and fitness equipment, electronic and audiovisual devices for relaxation following intense games as well as  personal hygiene and stress relief products. Throughout the 2023 WBC Pool A games, players and guests from all corners of the world were given the chance to get acquainted with and experience innovative Taiwanese products at daily events in the stadium, at their accommodation and other venues.

The "Taiwan Excellence Awards" are yearly awards held by the Bureau of Foreign Trade, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and presented by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA). With over three decades of history, winners of the "Taiwan Excellence Award" each year produce the best and most innovative products from Taiwan. They are chosen, by industry professionals, from numerous entrants following a rigorous selection process based on R&D, design, quality and marketing. The "Taiwan Excellence Award" is the most prestigious award in Taiwanese industry as the symbol epitomizes the value and prestige of Taiwanese brands.

CONTACT: Brian Lee, brianlee@taitra.org.tw

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/classic-girls-and-taiwan-excellence-highlight-their-wbc-excitement-through-unprecedented-collaboration-301780642.html

SOURCE Taitra

