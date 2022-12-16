U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

Classic Parade offers a wide selection of supercars for hire in the UK with next-day delivery

·3 min read

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Parade has offered luxury supercars for hire in the UK for over 20 years. Though the offices are positioned in Central London, Classic Parade offers delivery throughout the entire country. The available fleet grows every year but Classic Parade's focus on providing vehicles with quality customer service and next-day delivery is constant. They offer 24/7 availability and flexible hire schedules, with both short-term and long-term options.

Ferrari LaFerrari - Available in the entirety of the UK, this supercar has a price of £12,000 per day and a security deposit of £70,000.
With every major vehicle brand represented in Classic Parade's fleet, customers can select different vehicles each time such as the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ or the Mercedes-Benz AMG GTR Black Series. The cost to hire will vary based on the vehicle, but the fleet offers a range of price points and driving experiences.

Drivers can expect to pay anywhere from a few thousand euros per day to upwards of £10,000 per day, depending on their vehicle selection. There is also an additional security deposit to factor in that will cover any damages throughout the hire period. With luxury vehicles, this coverage is mandatory, but upon a safe return of the supercar, the security deposit will be refunded. Depending on the duration of the supercar hire, the type of vehicle, and damage protection, the total deposit is usually £50,000 or more.

The team at Classic Parade regularly adds new hypercars to its fleet, expanding the offerings that are available to customers. Over the last 20 years, some of the most-hired supercars have been:

  • Porsche 918 Spider
    One of the most sought-after hypercars for hire on the market, the Porsche 918 Spider costs roughly £12,000 per day and requires a £50,000 security deposit.

  • Ferrari LaFerrari
    Available in the entirety of the UK, this supercar has a price of £12,000 per day and a security deposit of £70,000.

  • Bugatti Veyron
    Customers can hire the Bugatti Veyron for £25,000 per day along with a £100,000 security deposit.

  • McLaren Senna
    Though it might not count as a hypercar hire for some, its lower rates of £5,000 per day and a deposit of £40,000 make this option more accessible.

All of the hypercars listed above, as well as any that can be found on Classic Parade's website, come with a second driver included on the supercar hire insurance and can be delivered anywhere in the UK. Supercar hire agreements can be drawn up for short-term or long-term usage, depending on the customer's preference and hypercar hire needs. The simple vehicle hand-off process requires customers to sign a hire agreement before using the vehicle.

To learn about the available supercars and their associated costs, send an email to rent@classicparade.co.uk or call +44 (0) 333 355 3595. The team at Classic Parade is available 24 hours, 7 days a week to answer questions or finalize supercar hire details.

Website: https://www.classicparade.co.uk/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970509/Ferrari_LaFerrari.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970510/Bugatti_Veyron.jpg

Bugatti Veyron - Customers can hire the Bugatti Veyron for £25,000 per day along with a £100,000 security deposit.
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/classic-parade-offers-a-wide-selection-of-supercars-for-hire-in-the-uk-with-next-day-delivery-301705418.html

SOURCE Classic Parade

