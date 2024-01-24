Classic Plastics Toy Store to close at Belden Village Mall

JACKSON TWP. − The Classic Plastics Toy Store in Belden Village Mall is going out of business.

The store across from Macy's in the mall, 4299 Belden Village Mall NW, sells vintage and new toys, games and collectibles. Today is its last day.

Tony Workman started the toy business in West Virginia and opened a second location in Stark County, initially at Avondale Plaza, in 2017 with his brother Joe. Their other location is in Vienna, West Virginia.

The closure of both stores was announced via Facebook along with a 40% discount on all items. The Belden Village store will close at 8 p.m. today.

"We'll update about relocation in West Virginia as soon as we can," the store's Facebook post states. "We thank you for your loyalty over the many years we have been a community fixture."

