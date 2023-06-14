Classic Scenic Berhad (KLSE:CSCENIC) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Classic Scenic Berhad (KLSE:CSCENIC) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Classic Scenic Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM21m ÷ (RM176m - RM18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Classic Scenic Berhad has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Forestry industry average of 6.4% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Classic Scenic Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Classic Scenic Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Classic Scenic Berhad's ROCE Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 66% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 13%. 13% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Classic Scenic Berhad has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

In the end, Classic Scenic Berhad has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 13% return to shareholders who held over that period. So to determine if Classic Scenic Berhad is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

