Classy Launches New Digital Tools for Nonprofit Customers

·5 min read

From payment integrations to advanced analytics, these new products available to Classy customers will improve the online giving experience

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Classy, a giving platform that enables nonprofits to connect supporters with the causes they care about, is announcing a number of new product launches for its nonprofit customers. These new initiatives are part of Classy's continued efforts to create the most innovative fundraising technology while constantly improving the donor experience so nonprofits can drive more impact for the critical causes and communities they support.

Classy Logo (PRNewsfoto/Classy)
Classy Logo (PRNewsfoto/Classy)

As part of the company's commitment to simplifying giving, Classy's product enhancements include:

  • Venmo Integration: Launching today, nonprofits can now activate Venmo as a payment option within Classy Pay, Classy's proprietary payment solution. Venmo is the latest payment option within Classy Pay, which also includes PayPal, credit card, ACH bank transfer, and digital wallets. Offering donors the payment options they prefer can help increase conversion by appealing to new donor segments. In the case of Venmo, Classy's Why America Gives report found that Venmo is the preferred digital wallet of Millennials and Gen Z. Because Venmo is integrated directly into Classy Pay, the payment option not only shows up automatically on a nonprofit's donation form, but all reconciliation reporting occurs within the product to avoid the hassle of importing or exporting files.

  • Modal Checkout: The new addition of modal checkout capabilities allows nonprofit organizations to easily remove friction in the donation process and boost conversion with a 4-step, fully branded, modal donation form. Classy's modal forms allow donors to make a donation without leaving an organization's website. The forms also give nonprofits more control of their branding and provide tools like Classy source codes and Google Tag Manager to track donor behavior. This functionality was rolled out to Classy customers in February 2022.

  • Campaign Templating: With the March 2022 launch of campaign templating, nonprofits using Classy can save time and allow for greater brand control when launching large-scale fundraising campaigns. Campaign templates help nonprofits scale their fundraising efforts while ensuring consistency across all organization events and chapters. Campaign templates give nonprofits the flexibility to customize campaigns, while localizing initiatives for specific chapters.

  • Google Analytics 4: Having robust data collection and analysis can help nonprofits inform every step of their fundraising strategy. Classy's new integration will allow customers to connect their fundraising campaigns to Google Analytics 4 to make smarter decisions about how they attract and convert donors. Because users will not be able to import historical data from Google Analytics UA into Google Analytics 4, Classy is launching this sync in May 2022, far before the July 1, 2023 sunsetting of Google Analytics UA. This will give nonprofits time to begin building up a history of activity in Google Analytics 4 before making a complete switch to this new platform next year.

  • Facebook CAPI: Classy is developing a server-side event tracking solution for Facebook Conversion API (CAPI) that will allow partner agencies and Classy customers to retrieve useful data to help optimize their fundraising strategies. This helps nonprofits better target advertising and optimize the donor journey on the heels of last year's iOS update which made understanding donor engagement much more challenging.

  • Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) Compliance: Classy is continuously investing in ways to make the platform more accessible for everyone, and was recently issued a Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT), certifying that the platform's donor and supporter-facing pages are WCAG 2.1 compliant.

  • Classy Live Auction and Hybrid Event Improvements: Through Classy Live, Classy's technology platform for virtual and hybrid events, nonprofits are not only able to host their day-of virtual and hybrid events, but also drive attendee engagement and encourage fundraising and donation activity. With recent updates, users on Classy Live now have a more robust offering such as onsite check-in, table and seating management, digital displays to show fundraising progress, an auction and mobile bidding site, text-to-donate features, and more. Classy's recent 2022 Fundraising Event Experience report highlights the continued relevance of both in-person and virtual events. Notably, 91% of respondents reported being likely to take further action with a nonprofit after a positive fundraising experience, underscoring the significant impact that additional tools to help nonprofits enhance the giving process can have.

  • Google Tag Manager: By integrating a Classy account with Google Tag Manager (GTM), nonprofit professionals can now track traffic and conversions on their campaign pages through marketing tags. This allows an organization to tailor all tracking and management to their specific needs.

To learn more about Classy, visit www.classy.org. Nonprofits looking for a full walk through of Classy's latest updates and capabilities can request a demo here.

About Classy
Classy is a B Corp Certified Public Benefit Corporation and giving platform that enables nonprofits to connect supporters with the causes they care about. Based in San Diego, CA and trusted by thousands of nonprofits, from the fastest-growing nonprofits to some of the world's largest social organizations, Classy's platform provides the formats and flexibility to activate donors when and how they need to by creating more relevant connections to their causes. Since 2011, Classy has helped nonprofits mobilize and empower the world for good by helping them raise $4 billion on its platform. Classy also hosts the Collaborative conference and the Classy Awards to spotlight the innovative work nonprofits are implementing around the globe. For more information, visit www.classy.org.

Media Contact:
Krista Lamp
press@classy.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/classy-launches-new-digital-tools-for-nonprofit-customers-301509235.html

SOURCE Classy

