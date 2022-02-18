U.S. markets closed

Claudia Marie Rozuk, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

MILLERSBURG, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Claudia Marie Rozuk, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Radiologist in acknowledgment for her outstanding contributions to the field of Medicine with Millersburg Radiology.

Located at Pomerene Hospital, 981 Wooster Road in Millersburg, OH, Millersburg Radiology offers patients expert and compassionate radiology services. Owner of the practice, Dr. Rozuk, has over forty-one years of experience diagnosing and treating injuries and diseases by using medical imaging techniques. An adjunct to surgery planning, imaging is used to gather information about the structure and function of the human body. Procedures are also available that may allow patients to choose alternatives to surgery. She has worked at Pomerene Hospital in Millersburg for over twenty-seven years.

Dr. Rozuk chose a radiology career because she felt passionate about normal and abnormal anatomy. It was an area of expertise that enabled her to work in a smaller hospital in a smaller community. Her parents pushed her to always work hard, which has influenced her aptitude to look for clues on x-rays, to see things that others do not always see, and to be in-tune with subtle radiographic changes. On account of this, patients and other physicians have recognized her as being a leader in her field. She advises newcomers to, "keep in mind that you are a doctor's doctor - interacting with the medical staff and supporting the technologists."

To prepare for her career, Dr. Rozuk received a medical degree from the Loma Linda University School of Medicine in Loma Linda, CA, in 1978. For post-education training, she completed a radiology residency at the Case Western Reserve University Hospital in Cleveland, OH, from 1978 to 1982. Following this, she earned board certification in Diagnostic Radiology from the American Board of Radiology (ABR).

Due to being highly experienced and renowned for her accomplishments, Dr. Rozuk was honored as a 2020 Top Doctor in Millersburg.

In her spare time, Dr. Rozuk enjoys gardening, cooking, baking, reading historical novels, and traveling throughout the globe. Active in her community, she supports her daughters organizing and participates in a 5K food run.

Dr. Rozuk dedicates this esteemed recognition in loving memory of her mentor, parents George and Marie Rozuk, and daughter, who followed in her footsteps and became a board-certified radiologist.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/claudia-marie-rozuk-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301485392.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

