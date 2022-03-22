The Claudine Arthurs Agency Announces - The Top Public Speaking Coaches To Follow In 2022

The Claudine Arthurs Agency, a New York City based publicity and marketing agency, today announces The Top Public Speaking Coaches to Follow in 2022.

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Claudine Arthurs Agency, a New York City based publicity and marketing agency, today announces The Top Public Speaking Coaches to Follow in 2022. The lineup includes; David Fisher, Jose Ucar, Annelise McCarthy, Elliot Kay, Meridith Grundei and Sonia Maslovskaya as the public speaking coaches to be recognized for this year's honors.

"A top public speaking coach can help anyone, but entrepreneurs and business leaders in particular, may find working with a coach helpful to develop their voice and gain confidence. Thus allowing them to be more persuasive and dynamic when speaking one-on-one, to a full stadium of people or at any event in between," CEO Claudine Arthurs said. "These coaches can serve as a huge resource to entrepreneurs who have amazing ideas and brands, but have difficulty connecting with investors, partners and clients because they lack solid communication and oratory skills.

After being almost homeless several years ago, David Fisher is now an award-winning international speaker, coach, and story amplifier. He has spoken to organizations and at events internationally including Cirque Du Soleil and Voice Story. David has also coached speakers around the world for numerous events such as TEDx Tenaya Paseo Las Vegas and the Tony Robbins event Power of Success. Through Kingfisher Communications and Amplify Your StoryTM, he has inspired thousands worldwide to create more impactful connections through communication and storytelling. Follow at @davidfish.ca

Jose Ucar is a global TEDx speaker and host, NLP coach, international business, marketing specialist and founder of Jose Ucar Coaching and Bros in Marketing. He has spent the last ten years assisting businesses all over the world in affecting transformational change using advanced presentation and communication skills. Jose also hosts the Speak to Sell Yourself and Your Business Show, a live event for business owners and professionals who want to sell more, stand out, and grow through the power of their voice. Follow at @jose_ucar_

Story continues

Annelise McCarthy is a Women's Speaking Coach who empowers women to master the skills of communication and public speaking. Also known for her daily Instagram boogies, Annelise's mission is to make public speaking fun, empowering and sexy for women globally. Annelise is the owner and founder of 'Her Speaking Coach,' a company that empowers women all over the world to step into their power, present themselves confidently and own their voice. She has over 14 years of public speaking experience and her entertaining and educational TikTok and Instagram videos have received over 2.5 million views. Follow at @herspeakingcoach

Elliot Kay has spent the last decade working with business owners, entrepreneurs, MDs and investors to help them gain confidence and stand out when pitching for business through public speaking. His methodology entails teaching clients how to use effective structures to make an impactful delivery by using "language that lands." Elliot has spoken globally at conferences, events and to management. In addition to speaking, he has collaborated with leading companies, corporations and entrepreneurs on their customer service delivery. Elliot has also advised clients on how to pitch and get placement on popular television shows such as "Dragons Den" and "Master Chef: The Professionals." Follow at @elliotkayspeaks

Meridith Grundei is an award-winning theater director, producer, and former Second City improv teacher who saw parallels between performing in front of an audience on stage every night and presenting to clients and colleagues every day. Meridith concluded that the latter lacked the necessary tools to bring their stories to life. As a result, she resolved to take action. Grundei Coaching has helped thousands of individuals and corporations create engaging presentations and authentic stories to achieve career growth and success for over 11 years. Follow at @meridithgrundeicoaching

Sonia Maslovskaya is a highly effective public speaking coach who believes that the art of communication can elevate all areas of our lives. She has successfully assisted numerous clients in overcoming their fear of public speaking and becoming not only confident, but also memorable. Sonia is particularly committed to assisting women in finding their voice and delivering an unforgettable message with excellence and elegance. Sonia's unique approach to public speaking coaching incorporates not only the intellectual and physical aspects of the craft, but also the emotional and spiritual. Follow at @soniampower

About The Claudine Arthurs Agency

The Claudine Arthurs Agency is a Public Relations and Marketing firm that assists entrepreneurs and brands in telling their stories to the world through the media.

PRESS CONTACT

NAME

Claudine Arthurs

PHONE

917-690-4456

WEBSITE

https://claudinearthurs.com/

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-claudine-arthurs-agency-announces--the-top-public-speaking-coaches-to-follow-in-2022-301508312.html

SOURCE The Claudine Arthurs Agency