Claus Jensen resigns from Vestjysk Bank A/S's board of directors
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- VJBA.CO
As a result of Claus Jensen being appointed as chairman of the board of directors of Arbejdernes Landsbank A/S, Claus Jensen has informed Vestjysk Bank A/S that he wishes to resign from the board of directors of Vestjysk Bank A/S.
Consequently, Claus Jensen will not stand for re-election to the board of directors of Vestjysk Bank A/S at the annual general meeting to be held on 7 March 2022.
Vestjysk Bank A/S
Kim Duus Jan Ulsø Madsen
Chairman of the board of directors CEO
Vestjysk Bank A/S
Industrivej Syd 13C
7400 Herning
Tel. (+45) 96 63 20 00
CVR no. 34 63 13 28
www.vestjyskbank.dk