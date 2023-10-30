New Clay County community to open for home sales later this year

A rendering of one style of a Meritage Homes house

A new community with over 370 energy-efficient, single-family homes soon will open in the Jacksonville area.

Meritage Homes, the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., plans to begin sales for homes in December at its first community in North Florida, The Lakes at Bella Lago in Green Cove Springs.

The Lakes at Bella Lago has 10 floorplan options ranging from about 1,200 to 2,340 square feet. The community includes a pool, clubhouse and playground. Prices range from the low- to mid-$300,000s.

“We are excited to mark our expansion into the Jacksonville market with the opening of The Lakes at Bella Lago,” said Garrett Cone, division president for Meritage Homes in Jacksonville, in a news release.

Meritage Homes plans to open additional communities in 2024, including Colbert Landings in Palm Coast. The company operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

Meritage Homes has been operating for nearly 40 years and produced about 165,000 homes. It focuses on energy efficiency in new constructions.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Meritage Homes to open sales for new Clay County community The Lakes at Bella Lago in December