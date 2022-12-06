U.S. markets closed

Clay Market is Expected to Reach $52.7B by 2030 - IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.
·6 min read
IndexBox, Inc.
IndexBox, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There's been a new report released today by the market intelligence platform IndexBox on the global clay market. Check out some of the key insights below.

The global clay market is expected to reach USD 52.7 billion by 2030. The market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. The rising demand for bricks and tiles in construction applications is expected to drive the growth of the clay market over the forecast period.

Introduction

Clay is a natural material that is found in many parts of the world. It is often used in construction and pottery. Clay can be molded into different shapes and can be used to make objects such as pots, vases, and bricks. Clay is made up of tiny particles of minerals that are found in soil. The most common type of clay is kaolin, which is white in color. There are many other types of clay, including bentonite, fire clay, and china clay.

Clay has been used by humans for thousands of years. It is still an important part of many cultures around the world. In some cultures, clay is used for ritual purposes. In others, it is seen as a healing substance.

Clay Market Size

The increasing use of clay in ceramics and refractory applications is also anticipated to spur market growth over the next eight years. Furthermore, the growing demand for kaolin in paper and rubber industries is expected to have a positive impact on market growth. However, high transportation costs and environmental regulations are anticipated to restrain market growth over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest consumer of clay, due to the increasing demand from China, India, and Japan. In addition, North America and Europe are also expected to be significant consumers of clay over the next eight years.

Clay Segmentation

Different types of clay have different properties that make them useful for different applications. The three main types of clay are kaolin, bentonite, and fire clay.

Kaolin is a white, alumina-silicate clay that is widely used in the ceramics industry. It is named after the Kao-ling mountain in China where it was first discovered. Kaolin is relatively easy to work with and has a high shrinkage rate, making it ideal for shaping into complex forms.

Bentonite is a grey or brownish-red clay that is composed ofmontmorillonite, a type of aluminum silicate. Bentonite is very absorbent and swell when wet, making it useful for binding and sealing applications. It is also used in drilling muds to help stabilize the borehole walls.

Fire clay is a type of clay that can withstand high temperatures without melting or disintegrating. Fire clay is often used in the construction of kilns and furnaces due to its heat resistant properties.

Clay Market Prospects

The future of the global clay market looks very promising. The market value is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for clay products from various industries, such as construction, ceramics, and paper.

Clay is a naturally occurring material that is widely used in various industries due to its unique properties. It is known for its high strength and durability, which makes it an ideal material for construction applications. Clay products are also fire resistant and have excellent thermal and acoustic insulation properties. These properties make clay an ideal choice for a variety of applications in the construction industry.

The ceramics industry is another major consumer of clay products. Clay is widely used in the production of ceramic tiles, sanitary ware, and tableware. The growing demand for these products from the residential and commercial construction sectors is expected to drive the growth of the global clay market during the forecast period.

The paper industry is another major consumer of clay products. Clay is used as a filler in paper production, which helps to improve the opacity, brightness, and printability of paper. It also provides stiffness and bulk to paperboard products. The growing demand for paperboard from the packaging industry is expected to boost the growth of the global clay market during the forecast period.

Clay Market Forecast by Region

The clay market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. The global market is driven by the construction industry, which is the largest end-use sector for clay. Construction activity is expected to remain strong in the coming years, particularly in Asia Pacific and North America, owing to expanding urbanization and infrastructure development.

Clay is used in a variety of applications in the construction industry, such as bricks, roofing tiles, floor tiles, and wall tiles. The growth of the construction industry is expected to drive demand for clay over the forecast period.

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific was the largest market for clay and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The region’s large population and rapid economic growth are key drivers of demand for clay in construction applications. China is the largest market for clay in Asia Pacific and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

North America was the second largest market for clay and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2030. The United States is the largest market for clay in North America and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of expanding construction activity.

Europe was the third largest market for clay and is expected to grow at a moderate pace over the forecast period on account of slower economic growth compared to other regions. Russia was the largest market for clay in Europe and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The Middle East & Africa was the smallest market for clay and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. The region’s small population and slower economic growth compared to other regions are key factors restraining market growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Imerys S.A., Saint-Gobain S.A., BASF SE, Kaolin AD, Hernon Manufacturing Inc., J M Huber Corporation, Carlisle Companies Incorporated, W R Grace & Co.-Conn., 3M Company.

Sources

World - Clay - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

EU - Clay - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Asia - Clay - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

U.S. - Clay - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights


CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


