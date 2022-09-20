U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

Claystone Waste to become leading organics provider for Alberta municipalities

Claystone Waste Ltd.
·3 min read
Claystone Waste Ltd.
Claystone Waste Ltd.

Construction set to begin on 20,000 tonne compost facility in Ryley, Alberta

BEAVER COUNTY, Alberta, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claystone Waste Ltd. announced today that it is beginning construction on a $4 million state-of-the-art aerated compost facility in Ryley, Alberta. The facility is slated to begin operations by summer 2023 and will process up to 20,000 tonnes of source separated organics including biodegradable supports such as wood fibre per year.

Claystone is constructing the facility to help Alberta municipalities and large-scale commercial enterprises meet their waste diversion targets. Once operational, Claystone will become a leading organics provider in the Edmonton metropolitan region as communities and businesses accelerate composting strategies to meet waste reduction targets.

“As the waste management industry evolves, Claystone is committed to evolving along with it,” says Pierre Breau, CEO of Claystone. “This means supporting the waste diversion goals of municipalities through the construction and operation of compost sorting facilities to process source separated organic waste.”

The advanced compost facility will be carefully designed and deploy industry best practices to control and manage odours.

“Through care in design and diligence in operation, odours can be controlled to levels that are not disruptive to the neighboring airshed,” says Breau. “Claystone is committed to be a good neighbour and responsive community partner. Part of being a good neighbour is mitigating issues before they occur through best-in-class odour management strategies.”

Construction of the facility will create up to 40 jobs and contribute to ongoing employment growth in the region through permanent positions required for operations.

For more information on the Claystone compost facility visit: claystonewaste.com.

ABOUT CLAYSTONE WASTE
Claystone Waste Ltd. is Western Canadian waste management leader operating a Sanitary Class II Landfill located in Beaver County, Alberta and accepts municipal solid waste from Edmonton and surrounding municipalities in the Edmonton metropolitan region, as well as significant volumes of class II, non-hazardous industrial wastes. The facility is one of the largest in Western Canada, and provides advanced waste treatment, recycling, and remediation technologies to municipal and industrial customers.

Claystone Waste is community-owned by the municipalities of Beaver County, Town of Tofield, Town of Viking, Village of Holden and Village of Ryley. Claystone Waste is an Alberta Top 75 employer.

NOTICE TO READERS
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward looking information"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," “intend”, "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking information include, among others, statements and timelines with respect to construction and commencement of projects, statements regarding expected operational results and expected capital costs, and other statements regarding Claystone Waste business initiatives. Because forward-looking information relates to the future, such information is subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Claystone Waste’s control. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information, and as such no reliance should be made on any forward-looking information, which reflect Claystone Waste’s expectations only as of the date of this media release. Claystone Waste undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Media contact for further information:
Anne Ruzicka
Communications Manager: Anne.Ruzicka@claystonewaste.com


