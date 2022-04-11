U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

Clayton® Unveils New Single Section CrossMod™ Home, Challenging Barriers to Affordable Housing

·3 min read

Home builder showcases innovative off-site built floor plan as solution for neighborhoods and urban infill

ORLANDO, Fla., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, a national builder of off-site and site-built homes, revealed its first single section CrossMod home at the Manufactured Housing Institute's Congress & Expo event, which provides a new affordable home solution to another group of homebuyers and locations.

The unique layout of the single section CrossMod also makes it the ideal size and shape for neighborhoods and urban lots, helping to create more zoning and infill opportunities.

The home's unique layout also makes it the ideal size and shape for neighborhoods and urban lots.

The single section home is built to CrossMod specifications including an elevated roof pitch, attached garage, energy efficient features and more. While research shows the median home price in January 2022 was just over $350,000, we estimate that in most markets the single section CrossMod could be available for under $200,000 including the price of land. The home's unique layout also makes it the ideal size and shape for neighborhoods and urban lots. The home also features a built-in flex space for a homeowner to decide whether they want another bedroom, a home gym, an office or more.

"The single section CrossMod home is one example of how Clayton is innovating to meet the needs of today's homebuyers.," said Ramsey Cohen, Director of Industry and Community Affairs. "This home could create an incredible opportunity to provide affordable homes that can be placed in more areas than a typical off-site built home. These homes have a similar look and feel to traditional site-built housing, which can help address more zoning challenges and create infill opportunities in both new developments and established residential communities."

Multi-section CrossMod homes are HUD-coded homes that blend off-site and site-built construction methods to produce an affordable, quality home that has the ability to finance and appraise similarly to traditional site-built housing.

"Our company values challenge us to 'open doors' and 'drive change' within our industry to make homeownership attainable for people everywhere," said Kevin Clayton, CEO. "The single section CrossMod is an exciting way we can help homeownership become a reality for more people, no matter where they live."

The single section CrossMod home is not currently eligible for the financing programs available for multi-section CrossMod homes.

Clayton homes are built with sustainability in mind. Along with a modern look, CrossMod homes typically create less waste than traditional, site-built homes. During the manufacturing process, the single section CrossMod floor plan produced less than two 64 gallon bins of waste - weighing just over 180 pounds. Other excess materials are also reused or recycled in the building process.

To learn more about CrossMod and how these homes can help amid the ever growing affordable housing crisis, visit: claytonhomes.com/crossmod.

About Clayton
Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing – including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod™ homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. All Clayton Built® homes are proudly designed, engineered and assembled in America. In 2021, Clayton built 60,701 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

*CrossMod is a trademark of Manufactured Housing Institute.

Media Contact:
Caitlyn Crosby
media@claytonhomes.com

Clayton logo (PRNewsfoto/Clayton)
Clayton logo (PRNewsfoto/Clayton)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clayton-unveils-new-single-section-crossmod-home-challenging-barriers-to-affordable-housing-301522336.html

SOURCE Clayton

