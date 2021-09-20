CLC Celebrates the Tradition of Tailgating by Launching the Great College Tailgate Competition

Prizes include a trip to a college bowl game and tailgate prize packs

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As college fans return to in-person games and their unique tailgating traditions, CLC, the nation's leading collegiate licensing company, is launching a national college tailgate competition and sweepstakes to recognize the best tailgaters in the country, featuring a grand prize trip for two to any college post-season bowl game and other tailgate prize packages.

The Great College Tailgate Competition will crown the collegiate tailgating champion based on the best exhibition of spirit, creativity, and scale through photo and video submissions.

Now through October 17, college fans can visit www.greatcollegetailgate.com for two ways to show off their tailgate skills. The Great College Tailgate Competition will crown the collegiate tailgating champion based on the best exhibition of spirit, creativity, and scale through photo and video submissions. The Great College Tailgate Champion will receive two tickets to the college bowl game of their choice, travel accommodations, and a tailgate package valued at $750. Other winners will also receive prize packs.

College fans can also register to win tailgate prize packages through CLC's Dream Tailgate Pinterest Board Sweepstakes, which allows fans to build their ideal tailgate by pinning ideas and merchandise for college tailgates to be entered into a drawing for tailgate prize packages provided by top collegiate tailgate licensees LOGO Brands, Tervis, and WinCraft. Top collegiate product retailers Academy Sports + Outdoors, Fanatics, and Walmart are also supporting the contests.

"Tailgating has become an artform at many universities and a key part of the college game day experience, bringing together a community of fans through food and festivities;" said Nicole Armentrout, SVP of Marketing for CLC. "We want to recognize those campus connoisseurs of portable panache, those deans of team décor, and those captains of consumables by encouraging fans to enter the Great College Tailgate Competition and Dream Tailgate Sweepstakes to showcase their superior tailgating traditions."

From tents to tailgate games, drinkware to decorations, tailgating has become a major part of the collegiate products industry. According to research posted at Tailgating.com, 42% of tailgaters spend more than $500 during a sports season on food and supplies.

For more information on contest rules or to enter either the Great College Tailgate Competition or the Dream Tailgate Pinterest Board Sweepstakes, visit www.greatcollegetailgate.com.

About CLC

CLC is the nation's leading collegiate trademark licensing company with a mission to elevate college brands through insight and innovation. The company is uniquely positioned to deliver consumer connections and brand visibility for institutions through data-based, customized solutions that include impactful licensed merchandise strategies and innovative marketing platforms to navigate the ever-evolving consumer and retail marketplace. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, CLC is guided by values to serve others, build trust, lead well, innovate often, and be passionate. Founded in 1981, CLC is a part of LEARFIELD, the leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics.

