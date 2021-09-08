U.S. markets closed

CLC: Conservatives’ Fiscal Costing Leaves Critical Question Unanswered: What Will Erin O’Toole Cut to Balance the Budget?

Canadian Labour Congress
·1 min read

Le français suivra

OTTAWA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Conservatives released their fiscal costing, but still claim they’ll achieve unrealistic growth while magically reducing future spending – leaving a giant hole in their fiscal program. At the same time, Conservatives admitted they’ll cut billions from our social safety net by tearing up child care agreements.

“The Conservatives’ swiss-cheese fiscal plan leaves voters with more questions than answers. Erin O’Toole still refuses to say what he’s willing to cut to balance the budget,” said Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress.“ Last time he was in government, Mr. O’Toole and the Conservatives cut heath care funding and scaled back EI, while handing out generous tax breaks to their corporate friends. He’s already promising to cut child care. What else is he planning to cut, this time?”

Bruske also noted that the Conservatives’ plan promises a review of the tax system to "improve competitiveness", which is Conservative-speak for more tax giveaways to those at the top.

“We urgently need a wealth tax and a fairer taxation system. It’s long past time Canada rebalanced our tax system so we can repair our tattered social safety net,” said Bruske. “But Conservatives always cut taxes on corporations and give the wealthiest a free ride – while cutting health care and the vital services working families rely on.”

To arrange an interview, please contact:
CLC Media Relations
media@clcctc.ca
613-355-1962



