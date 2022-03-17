U.S. markets open in 6 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,360.25
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,072.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,986.00
    +33.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,031.70
    +3.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.51
    +1.47 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.70
    +25.50 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.36
    +0.65 (+2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1041
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.67
    -3.16 (-10.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3169
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.8100
    +0.0520 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,789.89
    +1,271.51 (+3.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.15
    +37.59 (+4.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     

CLDY.com: Latest Anti-Scam Tech Empowers Businesses To Stay Safe Amid Rising Data Breaches and Digital Scams Through Emails

·3 min read

  • CLDY.com filtered up to 900,000 spam emails in the first 3 months of business and found that 5% are scams, phishing, and fraudulent activity

  • CLDY.com hopes to educate businesses on the importance of email safety and email management

SINGAPORE, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLDY.com, a growing multi-cloud service provider in Singapore, is pleased to share that the brand has successfully filtered up to 900,000 spam emails for their customers consisting of businesses and entrepreneurs, since its launch in August 2021. The company found in a study from December 2021 to March 2022 that about 5% of such spam emails could potentially lead to a data leak and breach in a company's security systems.

Amidst the proliferation of online banking scams, CLDY.com works alongside tighter security measures by companies with its focus on email hosting security, thereby preventing loss of funds and financial scams for businesses and individuals through emails. CLDY.com is looking at educating its customers and calling on business leaders in charge of security to be vigilant during this time and to include security as a necessary feature in business planning.

"There are approximately 3 billion phishing emails sent a day, which makes poor email management a weak link in your security system, and this continues to be a very immense and current digital threat. This means that the work we have done here at CLDY.com is only just the beginning. We will keep on doing so as more and more companies allow remote work which increases the exposure to connect to unsecured networks," said Alvin Poh, Chairman of CLDY.com. "At this juncture, my team is working on developing high-tech, low failure rate email filtering software, like CLDY.com's AntiScam and SpamShield, that companies should adopt, to help manage this weak link when settling into remote working."

As more companies begin remote working options, secure software to protect digital data should be adopted to ensure the confidence of partners and stakeholders. CLDY.com's SpamShield solution employs a proprietary mesh of technologies developed over the years to deal with spam issues. This means all spam emails, along with potentially dangerous scam emails, get automatically filtered through this technology. Currently, SpamShield has generated 99% accuracy for 14,000 businesses in clearing spam accurately, saving businesses time and money, allowing stakeholders to concentrate on actually running on more important aspects of the business.

Besides preventing the advent of fraudulent emails in any business's system, CLDY.com also currently offers a range of cloud-based web hosting and email hosting solutions that solves pain points such as slow connectivity, delivery rates, high-traffic levels, and unauthorised access. Now in its beta stage, CLDY.com's AntiScam software will be completed in the coming months to stop businesses from receiving any scam emails.

About CLDY.com

CLDY.com (Kloud-dee) is committed to providing a multi-cloud experience for businesses looking for Cloud-hosting services in Singapore. With over 60 years of hosting experience combined across the leadership team, the brand is aligned towards being the customer-centric, innovative hosting solution for every customer's need. With this global-first and customer-centric value system, CLDY.com's business core focuses on solving pain points and problems that businesses and entrepreneurs from all over the world face when they begin their move on to the cloud.

Read CLDY.com's email statistics study here:
https://www.cldy.com/sg/email-spam-statistics-2022/

About Alvin Poh

Alvin Poh is a Singaporean Internet entrepreneur, angel investor, and philanthropist. Currently, he serves as the Chairman of CLDY.com, providing a multi-cloud experience for customers looking for Cloud-hosting services in Singapore and the founder of the Super Scaling brand, coaching the next generation of entrepreneurs to scale their business in Singapore. Alvin is best known for co-founding Vodien Internet Solutions, growing it to be the largest hosting provider in Singapore.

For sale and product inquiries, please visit:

CLDY.com Sales Team
sales@cldy.com
Website: https://www.cldy.com/sg/contact-us/#getintouch

SOURCE CLDY.com

Recommended Stories

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Saudi Arabia Considers Accepting Yuan Instead of Dollars for Chinese Oil Sales

    Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price its oil sales to China in yuan, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would dent the U.S. dollar’s dominance of the global petroleum market and mark another shift by the world’s top crude exporter toward Asia.

  • Carmakers Seen Producing 5 Million Fewer Vehicles After Russian Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- A closely watched auto-industry forecaster lopped more than 5 million cars off its projections for global production this year and next, largely due to fallout expected from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredUkraine Update: Biden Offers Kyiv Weapons Including Armed DronesIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Richest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin E

  • Russian oil has become a bargain India can’t pass up

    India is preparing to buy heavily discounted crude oil from its long-time ally Russia. While this may not be much, a discount on Russian crude will surely lower India’s import bill, The Times of India reported today (March 16). Every 10% increase in crude oil prices would lead to a 0.3 percentage point-widening in India’s current account deficit (CAD), and in turn, a weaker rupee, Nomura Research said in a report recently.

  • Regulator orders pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific-KC Southern merger

    The nation’s railroad regulator on Wednesday ordered a pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific’s proposed purchase of Kansas City Southern. The Surface Transportation Board issued a ruling in the case to clarify information on traffic along the two railroads’ lines. Although Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE: CP) closed on its $31 billion purchase of Kansas City Southern in December, it must get approval from the Surface Transportation Board to actually combine operations.

  • Ford is now using robots to operate 3D printers without human help

    Ford’s Advanced Manufacturing Center has developed an interface that allows machines from different suppliers to speak to each other in the same language and operate parts of the production line autonomously. Automakers have been incorporating robotics into their manufacturing processes for decades to reduce costs and boost efficiency. The autonomous system marks the first time the Carbon 3D printers and the KUKA-built robots can talk to each other in the same language, opening limitless possibilities for other machines involved throughout the production process to collaborate.

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.

  • Oil rises after IEA supply shortfall warning

    -Oil prices climbed on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said markets could lose three million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian crude and refined products from April. The supply loss would be far greater than an expected one million bpd per day drop in demand triggered by higher fuel prices, the IEA said in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark Brent crude futures gained $1.8, or 1.9%, to $99.86 a barrel by 0408 GMT, after falling for three consecutive trading sessions.

  • Biden Is Calling Out the Surge in Gas Prices — Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices may have eased, but gasoline at the pump hasn’t -- a familiar problem for the Biden administration grappling with elevated inflation in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on Talk

  • Rivian Makes a Major Bet - Will It Pay Off?

    The young electric vehicle maker struggles to bounce back as questions mount over its ability to increase production rates.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Boeing execs still take home big pay after company’s $4.3 billion loss

    The Boeing Co. had a dreadful 2021, losing $4.3 billion in a year when the company was hit by production issues and the lingering impact on the industry of the pandemic. It was less in direct compensation than previous years, as Boeing’s (NYSE: BA) year was so bad that targets for performance-based bonuses were not reached. The highest amount, according to the company’s proxy statement, was the $21.09 million in total compensation for CEO David Calhoun.

  • Fifth Third to pay part of ‘unprecedented’ $50 million legal settlement

    Fifth Third Bank and former Greater Cincinnati-based payment processing firm Vantiv are among three companies that will pay a record amount to settle legal claims about recording telemarketing calls.

  • Supply chains just got tossed 2 curveballs: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

    Supply chains could be back under pressure amid Western sanctions on Russia and fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in China.

  • Could the Keystone XL pipeline help lower U.S. gas prices?

    As prices at the pump surge, GOP leaders see the suspended oil pipeline as a solution. But the answer isn't so simple.

  • HSBC joins JPMorgan in betting on a metaverse future that could be worth trillions

    The bank said Wednesday it would be buying digital real estate in the Sandbox.

  • Apple Customers May Have Reason to Cheer

    Chances are if you're an Apple loyalist then, you've potentially already placed preorders for Apple's latest low cost budget iPhone SE 3 or the new 5th generation iPad Air released during the tech giant's first product event for 2022 held earlier this month. The news also hurt investor sentiment as market watchers said this could hurt Apple's production targets and potentially hit sales and revenue expectations. While delivery times for Apple's slate of new products are already running into end March, Foxconn Technology Group has reportedly returned to "some production."

  • Gas prices are already expected to top $5 a gallon, but experts lay out a scenario that could be much worse

    High gas prices are here to stay due to the Ukraine war. And it may have a huge impact on the economy.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Show Signs of Life, WAVES Could Rally To $38

    Bitcoin price started an increase above $40,000, Ethereum’s ether cleared the $2,670 resistance, and WAVES could extend rally towards $36 or $38.