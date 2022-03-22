U.S. markets closed

CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ ANNOUNCES 2022 'POWER OF RADIANCE' AWARDEE

·5 min read

Recognizing those who have empowered and bettered the lives of girls and women through STEM education

TOKYO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clé de Peau Beauté, the luxury skincare and makeup brand, is proud to announce the recipient of the fourth 'Power of Radiance Awards', Amanda Simandjuntak from Jakarta, Indonesia, an exceptional woman who has dedicated herself to empowering girls within her community through STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education. The 'Power of Radiance Awards' is an integral part of Clé de Peau Beauté's long-term philanthropic commitment which includes a multi-year partnership with UNICEF1 that launched in 2019 to support the Gender Equality Program. Through STEM education and empowerment programs for girls, Clé de Peau Beauté aspires to unlock their true potential and empower a better world.

Ms. Amanda Simandjuntak, 2022 Award Recipient of the &#x002018;Power of Radiance Awards&#x002019;
Ms. Amanda Simandjuntak, 2022 Award Recipient of the ‘Power of Radiance Awards’
The Cl&#xe9; de Peau Beaut&#xe9; &#x002018;Power of Radiance Awards&#x002019;
The Clé de Peau Beauté ‘Power of Radiance Awards’

As the globe continues to define a post-pandemic world through scientific and technological solutions, the boundless potential from half of the population that includes girls and women cannot be overlooked. Girls, in particular from underprivileged areas, are even more deprived of STEM education. As ICT (Information and Communications Technology) skills that include the understanding and application of computer programs and software become more in demand, the gender gaps have further increased due to the limited participation of women within these industries. In Indonesia, early marriage, pregnancy, and familial pressures often interrupt girls from furthering their education; and girls who are academically isolated tend to be blocked from entering the workforce. Ms. Simandjuntak is determined to change this by offering STEM education for marginalized girls and women in Indonesia, so they too have the opportunity to join and contribute to these crucial fields.

According to UNICEF, the pandemic has exacerbated the already dire learning crisis in Indonesia. The unemployment rate for young women in Indonesia is about 15.62%.2 As the CEO and co-founder of MARKODING, Ms. Simandjuntak has trained more than 10,000 girls and women in innovation and technology ­– such as coding, UI/UX design, and product development ­– increasing the rate of girls in digital training to 55% in only a year. She has launched the 'Girls Can Code Scholarship Program' and the 'Girls Can Code Webinar Series' to inspire more girls to pursue STEM careers. "As we enter into the fourth year of the Power of Radiance Awards, we at Clé de Peau Beauté feel greatly privileged to have the ability to continue driving positive change through education and empowerment by supporting Ms. Simandjuntak, whose work is an inspiration to us all. Her energy and achievements perfectly encapsulate the spirit of our aspirations to transform the world through positive and proactive action," said Ms. Mizuki Hashimoto, Chief Brand Officer of Clé de Peau Beauté.

Since November 2019, MARKODING has partnered with UNICEF Indonesia to implement the 'Digital Innovation Challenge' in order to help adolescent girls develop 21st century skills, digital skills and entrepreneurial skills. The initiative program has trained 5256 adolescents from 126 schools.

"My mission is to empower marginalized girls and women in Indonesia to become problem solvers through innovation and technology. By equipping them with twenty-first century skills such as critical thinking, creativity, communication, collaboration and empathy, we provide them superpowers to unleash their potential and join the effort to make the world a better, fairer, and safer place," said Ms. Simandjuntak.

As the 2022 recipient of the 'Power of Radiance Award', Ms. Simandjuntak will be awarded a grant that will be donated to the 'Digital Innovation Challenge' to support girls in their STEM education and provide them with job opportunities. Clé de Peau Beauté's journey as advocates for education began with a dream for a better world. The power to unleash an inner radiance that can accomplish real and positive change is within every individual, and through the 'Power of Radiance Awards', Clé de Peau Beauté is standing with girls and women globally as they transform the world for themselves, their families and their communities.

1 UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product, or service.
2 Information Source: Study on skills for the future in Indonesia

About Amanda Simandjuntak
Amanda is the CEO and co-founder of MARKODING, a non-profit organization with a mission to empower underprivileged youth in Indonesia through innovation and technology. The organization was selected as a finalist of the MIT Solve Challenge: Youth, Skills and the Workforce of the Future and represented Indonesia at the ASEAN-UNICEF Conference on 21st Century Skills and Young People's Participation in Singapore. Amanda was also selected as one of the Young Societal Leaders in the 2019 Singapore Summit. Since 2019, MARKODING is an implementing partner of UNICEF Indonesia and has launched the 'Digital Innovation Challenge', to help adolescent girls and boys develop 21st century skills, digital skills and entrepreneurial skills, so they can find solutions to the issues affecting them. In the first phase of the program, MARKODING has empowered 482 underprivileged adolescents from 21 schools and community based learning centers in Jakarta. This program has since expanded beyond Jakarta to Semarang and reached 5256 adolescents (55% girls) from 126 schools in Indonesia.

About Clé de Peau Beauté
Clé de Peau Beauté, the global luxury brand from Shiseido Co Ltd, was founded in 1982 as the ultimate expression of elegance and science. Clé de Peau Beauté means the key to skin's beauty. The philosophy of the brand is to unlock the power of a woman's radiance by harnessing makeup technologies and advanced skincare from around the world. Forever guided by an exquisite aesthetic sensibility and intelligence, Clé de Peau Beauté has instilled its products with modernity, enchantment, and dynamism to emerge as an industry leader in delivering radiance so remarkable, it emanates from within. Available in 23 countries and regions worldwide.

Clé de Peau Beauté Official Website: https://www.cledepeau-beaute.com/int/powerofradiance-2022.html
Clé de Peau Beauté Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cledepeaubeaute/

SOURCE Clé de Peau Beauté

