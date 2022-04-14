U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.50
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,477.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,238.25
    +16.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.70
    -1.70 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.70
    -1.55 (-1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,976.20
    -8.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0913
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.82
    -2.44 (-10.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3136
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3200
    -0.3680 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,272.39
    +1,157.14 (+2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.50
    +25.86 (+2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.13
    -22.67 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

Clean Air Metals and First Nation Partners Advance their Relationship with an Exploration Agreement at the Thunder Bay North Project

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CLRMF

THUNDER BAY, ON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: AIR) (FRA: CKU) (OTCQB: CLRMF) and Fort William First Nation, Red Rock Indian Band and the Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek (collectively the "Cooperating Participants") jointly announce that they have advanced their relationship through a signed Exploration Agreement (the "EA") effective as of April 13, 2022.

Clean Air Metals and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Panoramic PGMs (Canada) Ltd., are undertaking mineral exploration and development activities on mining claims located in the Greenwich Lake Area and Tartan Lake Area, related to the Company's Thunder Bay North Project (the "Project"). The Company's exploration and development activities are located on lands which the Participating First Nations assert are part of their traditional territory and in which the Participating First Nations assert their members hold and exercise Aboriginal and/or Treaty rights (the "Rights").

The EA confirms a framework for a mutually beneficial relationship between the Cooperating Participants regarding the Project, based on the relationship affirmed by a Memorandum of Agreement ("MOA") signed January 8, 2021 (press release January 11, 2021). The MOA and new EA establish a foundation for collaborative and respectful communications to facilitate Clean Air Metals' consultation with the Participating First Nations to identify:

  • Potential impacts of the Project on the Participating First Nations interests and Rights;

  • Design appropriate measures to mitigate and avoid any adverse effects; and

  • To adopt an approach which enhances positive impacts and benefits.

Future Negotiation Community Impacts Benefit Agreement

The Cooperating Participants have affirmed their ongoing relationship through the new EA during the exploration phase of the Project effective from May 1, 2020 to present. The Cooperating Participants will work in good faith to negotiate a Long Term Relationship Agreement ("LTRA") during the subsequent technical feasibility study phases of the Project.

Chief of Red Rock Indian Band, Marcus Hardy, stated that "the Participating Communities appreciate the commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion that Clean Air Metals continues to demonstrate. Sustainable development by Clean Air Metals of the critical minerals platinum, palladium, copper and nickel found at the Thunder Bay North Project will allow our youth and young adults to address climate change and participate meaningfully in the global transition to cleaner forms of energy."

Chief Executive Officer of Clean Air Metals, Abraham Drost, stated that " Clean Air Metals is very pleased to sign this Exploration Agreement and to be an active Participant at the Thunder Bay North critical minerals project along with the Fort William First Nation, the Red Rock Indian Band and Biinjitiwabik Zaaging Anishinaabek. The Company pledges integrity and meaningful consultation and accommodation with affected First Nation communities and commends the Participating Communities for their vision around sustainable regional economic development."

COVID Policy

Clean Air Metals continued to apply COVID-19 avoidance and personal protection measures for its geological staff, drilling contractor and service suppliers during the third quarter and has had zero occurrences of COVID-related illness year to date. Personnel are required to maintain physical distance, use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), self-monitor and self-isolate or elect to work from home. The Company follows provincial government COVID protocols.

About Clean Air Metals Inc.

Clean Air Metals' flagship asset is the 100% owned, high grade Thunder Bay North Project, a platinum, palladium, copper, nickel project located near the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario and the Lac des Iles Mine owned by Impala Platinum. The Thunder Bay North Project hosts the twin magma conduit bodies which host Current and Escape deposits forming the basis for a positive preliminary economic assessment (PEA) around a ramp access underground mine filed January 12, 2022.

The Thunder Bay North project PEA envisions a 10-year mine life at 3600 tonnes per day with a fully discounted NPV5 of C$425 million and an IRR of 31% against initial capital of $367 million. The commodity mix at Thunder Bay North fits well with the recently announced Ontario Critical Minerals Strategy.

Executive Chair Jim Gallagher and CEO Abraham Drost lead an experienced technical team to guide preparation for prefeasibility studies of a low-carbon, sustainable mining operation at Thunder Bay North. As the former CEO of North American Palladium Ltd. which owned the Lac des Iles Mine prior to the sale to Impala Platinum in December 2019, Jim Gallagher and team are credited with the mine turnaround and creation of significant value for shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Abraham Drost"

Abraham Drost, Chief Executive Officer of Clean Air Metals Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding the potential of the Thunder Bay North Project and the Escape and Current deposits and timing of technical studies including prefeasibility studies and updated mineral resource estimates. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projection.

www.cleanairmetals.ca

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clean-air-metals-and-first-nation-partners-advance-their-relationship-with-an-exploration-agreement-at-the-thunder-bay-north-project-301525538.html

SOURCE Clean Air Metals Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • TSMC Sales Forecast Tops Estimates on Sustained Gadget Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. forecast sales exceeding analysts’ estimates after earnings jumped 45%, helped by solid demand for chips used in everything from smartphones to cars.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukrain

  • J.P. Morgan: These 3 Stocks Could Spike at Least 40%

    The main headlines impacting markets lately can be put into three broad categories: US inflation, which remains stubbornly high and shows no signs of slowing, geopolitical matters, mainly the war in Ukraine, and also China’s COVID lockdowns. These are pulling in various, sometimes contradictory, directions, and can make for a confusing investment situation. Observing the market conditions for investment giant JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic believes that investors should keep

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy After Today's Surprise Rally?

    The way shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling over the past week or so, today's rally may have come as a surprise to many. This morning too, Nio opened in the red before bouncing back sharply. Has Nio stock possibly bottomed out, and is today's rally a signal for you to buy the stock while you still can?

  • TSMC forecasts Q2 sales surge on strong chip demand

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's TSMC posted a better-than-expected surge in quarterly profit on Thursday and forecast an up to 37% jump in current-quarter sales, as a global chip crunch has kept order books full and allowed chipmakers to charge premium prices. TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, reiterated on Thursday that it expected chip capacity to remain very tight this year, a shortage that has forced automakers and electronics manufacturers to cut production. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) forecast revenue of $17.6 billion to $18.2 billion in the quarter ending June 30, up from $13.29 billion a year earlier.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Argentina Raises Key Rate To 47% as Inflation Hits 20-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank raised interest rates for the fourth time this year after inflation data published earlier in the day showed prices increasing at the fastest monthly pace in 20 years. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says U

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Even with some recent recovery, the electric-vehicle stock still trades down roughly 60.5% year to date.

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • PayPal Stock Is Falling. It’s Not Because Its CFO Is Leaving for Walmart.

    The payments company said John Rainey will remain with it until late May to ensure an orderly transition.

  • Why Veru Stock Soared Today

    What happened Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 43% on Wednesday, following positive analyst commentary.  So what On Monday, Veru announced that an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed that its oral antiviral-drug candidate sabizabulin cut deaths in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 by 55%.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • I Bond hacks on tax returns and more as inflation hits 8.5%

    I Bond sales – which hit $3.5 billion in January – keep going strong as inflation rises. Here are some I Bond hacks, including one for tax refunds.

  • Novavax And Its Plan To Target The Vaccine Resistant Notch Another Win

    Swiss officials authorized Novavax's Covid vaccine on Wednesday, and NVAX stock popped, though it remains below its key lines.

  • Fake Tesla Release Sends Lithium Miner's Stock on a Wild Ride

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Lithium Corp. whipsawed on Wednesday after an inauthentic press release circulated claiming electric-vehicle giant Tesla Inc. had acquired the Nevada-based miner. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dea

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It’s Still Big Enough.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Skittish Stock Traders Are Bracing for $2 Trillion Option Expiration

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation is surging, central banks are on the move and now it’s earnings season. To top it all off, stock traders face the market-roiling potential of a monthly options expiration estimated at more than $2 trillion. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set t