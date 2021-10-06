U.S. markets open in 5 hours 14 minutes

Clean Air Metals Reports Drilling Update from the Thunder Bay North Project and Appointment of Dr. Geoff Heggie as Exploration Manager

·14 min read
THUNDER BAY, ON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: AIR) (FRA: CKU) (OTCQB: CLRMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Geoff Heggie, P.Geo. as Exploration Manager and a Qualified Person for the Company's Thunder Bay North Project. Dr. Heggie replaces Mr. Allan MacTavish, M.Sc., P.Geo. who has retired from fulltime duties as Vice President, Project Manager, and will continue with the Company in a non-executive consulting capacity.

Dr. Heggie worked on the Thunder Bay North Project previously for 7 years. He earned his BSc in Geology at the University of Saskatchewan, his MSc at Lakehead University and his PhD at the University of Western Australia. Most recently with Noront Resources, Geoff is an expert in Ultramafic/Mafic magmatic systems. Previously as Senior Geologist at Noront, systematic integration of geology and geophysics by the Noront team was typified by the discovery of the McFaulds No. 8 VMS lenses of the Nikka deposit during Geoff's tenure.

New assay results are from the drilling campaign presently underway at the Company's Thunder Bay North Project (the "Project"). Assay highlights (from Table 1) include:

  • Hole ELR21-079 from the Escape Lake Deposit (Figure 1) which intersected 21.3m grading 4.80g/t Palladium Equivalents (PdEq)1 composed of 1.64g/t Platinum (Pt), 1.97g/t Palladium (Pd), 0.66% Copper (Cu), 0.23% Nickel (Ni) from 388.7m-410.0m downhole including 7.5m grading 6.80g/t PdEq composed of 2.46 g/t Platinum (Pt), 2.94g/t Palladium (Pd), 0.96% Copper (Cu), 0.26% Nickel (Ni) from 400.5m-408.0m downhole (Figure 1).

The Escape Lake Deposit has undergone systematic expansion drilling exceeding 27,000m since the maiden Indicated resource of 505,369 ounces PdEq1 (3.67 g/t PdEq in 4.28 million tonnes reported January 20, 2021).

The Current Lake Deposit 2.5km to the east (Figure 2) has a well-defined Indicated mineral resource of 1,328,789 PdEq1 ounces (3.44 g/t PdEq in 11.99 million tonnes) and is currently well advanced with a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) study to be published in Q4-2021. The PEA-level mine stope optimization in the Beaver Lake Zone area of the Current Lake Deposit maybe enhanced by the results of a recent infill drill program, including the following highlight results:

  • Hole CL21-014 which intersected 18.0m grading 3.10 g/t PdEq1 composed of 1.36 g/t Platinum (Pt), 1.28g/t Palladium (Pd), 0.24% Copper (Cu) and 0.20% Nickel (Ni) from 127.5 – 145.5m downhole including 5.10m grading 5.90 g/t PdEq composed of 2.77 g/t Platinum (Pt), 2.72g/t Palladium (Pd), 0.43% Copper (Cu) and 0.28% Nickel (Ni) from 140.4m145.5m downhole

  • Hole CL21-015 which intersected 12.0m grading 7.90 g/t PdEq1 composed of 3.67 g/t Platinum (Pt), 3.31g/t Palladium (Pd), 0.75% Copper (Cu) and 0.38% Nickel (Ni) from 144.0 – 156.0m downhole including 8.0m grading 10.4 g/t PdEq composed of 4.92 g/t Platinum (Pt), 4.45g/t Palladium (Pd), 0.98% Copper (Cu) and 0.46% Nickel (Ni) from 144.0m152.0m downhole

Mineral resource endowment and palladium-equivalents are quoted pursuant to the Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Thunder Bay North Project, Thunder Bay, Ontario, with an effective date of January 20, 2021 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report was posted to SEDAR March 4, 2021 and prepared by Nordmin Engineering Ltd.- QP Glen Kuntz, P.Geo. Ontario.


1 Palladium equivalency formula can be viewed in the following Link (Click Here)

Update on Metallurgy and PEA

Metallurgical optimization studies continue with Blue Coast Research of British Columbia. The results of the metallurgical studies on drill core-derived bulk sample material and independent analysis of smelter recoveries and smelter payables are expected to input directly into a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) mine cash flow model planned for publication in early Q4/2021.

Abraham Drost, CEO of Clean Air Metals stated that "we are very pleased to welcome Dr. Geoff Heggie to the Clean Air Metals team. Geoff's prior experience at the Thunder Bay North Project with predecessor companies and his innate expertise in magmatic systems gained in a variety of geological settings is accretive to the team. We look forward with Geoff and team to unlocking the full potential of the Escape and Current chonolith deposits and locating the source of high-grade massive sulphide occurrences within the system.

We are grateful to Al MacTavish for his 14-year tenure with the Project and his considerable contributions from early discovery to present. We are pleased that, although stepping back to enjoy time with family and lead geology field trips to exotic locales like Iceland and Hawaii, Al has agreed to continue on a consulting basis to work on geological studies relevant to exploration of the Thunder Bay North Project.

The Company is looking forward to publication of a PEA in Q4/21. As with the mineral resource estimate published in March 2021, the PEA will be based on a ramp-access underground mine model constraining the existing mineral resource. In addition to the Current Lake Deposit, the potential to add scale to the Thunder Bay North Project with future feed from the Escape Lake Deposit is potentially accretive to the project."

Hole ID

From,
m

To,
m

Length,
m

Pt+Pd
(g/t)

Cu+Ni
(%)

Pt
(g/t)

Pd
(g/t)

Cu
(%)

Ni
(%)

PdEq

ELR21-079

388.70

410.00

21.30

3.61

0.90

1.64

1.97

0.66

0.23

4.78

**incl.

400.50

408.00

7.50

5.39

1.21

2.46

2.94

0.96

0.26

6.79

CL21-011

130.50

132.50

2.00

1.01

0.27

0.53

0.48

0.11

0.17

1.53

CL21-011

140.50

148.50

8.00

1.50

0.40

0.78

0.72

0.19

0.21

2.18

CL21-011

152.50

166.50

14.00

1.41

0.40

0.73

0.67

0.18

0.22

2.13

CL21-011

170.50

172.50

2.00

1.19

0.35

0.63

0.56

0.14

0.21

1.85

CL21-012

129.20

153.20

24.00

1.69

0.38

0.88

0.81

0.19

0.19

2.27

CL21-012

163.20

167.20

4.00

1.46

0.35

0.76

0.70

0.16

0.19

2.06

CL21-012

177.20

181.20

4.00

1.52

0.39

0.78

0.74

0.18

0.21

2.19

CL21-013

132.00

158.00

26.00

2.35

0.50

1.23

1.12

0.27

0.24

3.06

CL21-013

162.00

164.00

2.00

1.22

0.33

0.64

0.58

0.14

0.20

1.85

CL21-013

174.00

182.00

8.00

2.04

0.52

1.05

0.99

0.26

0.26

2.87

CL21-013

190.00

192.00

2.00

1.42

0.51

0.71

0.71

0.26

0.25

2.34

CL21-014

127.50

145.50

18.00

2.64

0.44

1.36

1.28

0.24

0.20

3.12

**incl.

140.35

145.50

5.15

5.49

0.71

2.77

2.72

0.43

0.28

5.94

CL21-015

144.00

156.00

12.00

6.97

1.13

3.67

3.31

0.75

0.38

7.88

**incl.

144.00

152.00

8.00

9.37

1.43

4.92

4.45

0.98

0.46

10.36

CL21-015

158.00

160.00

2.00

1.01

0.34

0.51

0.50

0.15

0.19

1.67

CL21-015

164.00

168.00

4.00

1.20

0.42

0.63

0.57

0.22

0.21

1.97

CL21-016

133.00

139.00

6.00

1.69

0.35

0.87

0.82

0.18

0.17

2.19

CL21-016

143.00

151.00

8.00

1.48

0.40

0.79

0.69

0.20

0.21

2.16

CL21-016

153.00

155.00

2.00

1.25

0.36

0.66

0.58

0.16

0.20

1.89

CL21-016

159.00

163.00

4.00

1.13

0.38

0.62

0.52

0.16

0.21

1.85

CL21-016

167.00

169.00

2.00

1.26

0.40

0.68

0.58

0.18

0.22

2.01

CL21-016

173.00

179.00

6.00

1.53

0.36

0.81

0.71

0.15

0.21

2.15

CL21-016

181.00

183.00

2.00

1.15

0.34

0.62

0.53

0.13

0.21

1.79

CL21-016

204.00

207.73

3.73

1.77

0.79

0.96

0.81

0.43

0.36

3.16

CL21-017

150.00

164.00

14.00

1.30

0.30

0.68

0.62

0.13

0.17

1.81

CL21-018

133.00

138.00

5.00

2.61

0.55

1.31

1.29

0.33

0.22

3.33

CL21-018

144.00

146.00

2.00

2.05

0.40

1.09

0.96

0.18

0.22

2.64

CL21-018

153.00

190.00

37.00

2.12

0.54

1.10

1.02

0.28

0.27

2.98

Note:

1)

All intercepts are estimated to be >95% of true width based on drill hole inclination

2)

Mineralized intervals calculated at 1 ppm Pt+Pd cutoff

Please see the link below for Figures 1 and 2.

Figure 1: 2021 Drill Hole Intercepts in the Escape Lake Deposit Area – Link (Click Here)

Figure 2: 2021 Drill Hole Intercepts in the Current Lake Deposit Area – Link (Click Here)

COVID Policy

Clean Air Metals has adopted COVID-19 avoidance and personal protection measures for its geological staff, drilling contractor and service suppliers. Personnel are required to maintain physical distance, use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), self-monitor and self-isolate or elect to work from home. The Company is aware of Thunder Bay Health Unit guidelines that provide for "mandatory" self-isolation for returning overseas travel. The guidelines also "strongly recommend" self- monitoring and self-isolation as needed after travel into the Northwest region from other areas of the province and interprovincially. Mineral Exploration and Development has been deemed an essential service in the Province of Ontario (http://www.netnewsledger.com/2020/03/23/ontario-covid-19-business-allowed-to-remain-open-list-march-23-2020/ ).

Qualified Person

Dr. Geoff Heggie, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and Exploration Manager for the Company, has reviewed and approved all technical information in this press release.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Clean Air Metals uses ALS Global ("ALS"), a well-established and recognized mineral assay and geochemical analytical services company. The Thunder Bay laboratory holds ISO-9000 accreditation; the Vancouver facility holds ISO-17025 registration.

All NQ-sized drill core is cut with a diamond-tipped saw blade with half of the core submitted to ALS for sample preparation and analysis. Core samples from selected intervals are individually bagged and tagged, gathered up in larger sealed poly bags and shipped to the sample prep facility in Thunder Bay, ON under custody of Clean Air personnel at all times. Sample preparation is completed at the ALS sample preparation facility located in Thunder Bay, ON and analysis is completed at the primary ALS assay laboratory located in Vancouver, B.C.

Clean Air follows a documented quality control procedure for its core assay sampling program consisting of the insertion of blind blanks, duplicates, and certified Palladium-Platinum and Copper-Nickel standards into the sample stream. The insertion procedure results in a minimum of 11% to 12% control sample frequency depending on the length of the sampled interval.

Gold, platinum, and palladium are analyzed using fire assay (FA) with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) finish. Samples with grades above the optimal ICP-MS detection limits are analyzed using an optical emission spectroscopy method (ICP-OES).

Also, thirty-three (33) elements of each sample, including copper, nickel, silver, chromium, cobalt, and sulphur, are analyzed by a multi-element analytical method using the atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) technique following four-acid digestion of the sample. When samples have grades above the optimal detection limits for this analytical method, they are re-analyzed using a high-grade method consisting of either ICP-AES or atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS) techniques.

Social Engagement

Clean Air Metals Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Panoramic PGMs (Canada) Ltd. acknowledge that the Thunder Bay North Project is on the traditional territories of the Fort William First Nation, Red Rock First Nation and Biinjitiwabik Zaaging Anishinabek. The parties together are the Cooperating Participants in a Memorandum of Agreement dated January 9, 2021.

The Company is also in discussions with Red Sky Metis Independent Nation and the Metis Nation of Ontario and other non-proximate First Nation communities. Woodland Heritage Northwest, a Metis-owned consultancy has been retained to conduct archaeological studies on the Thunder Bay North Project and surrounding areas.

About Clean Air Metals Inc.

Clean Air Metals' flagship asset is the 100% owned, high grade Thunder Bay North Project, a platinum, palladium, copper, nickel project located near the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario and the Lac des Iles Mine owned by Impala Platinum. The Clean Air Metals project hosts the Current Lake Deposit and magma conduit and the Company is actively exploring the Escape Lake Deposit, a twin structure to the Current Lake Deposit. Executive Chairman Jim Gallagher and CEO Abraham Drost lead an experienced team of geologists and engineers who are using the Norilsk magma conduit stratigraphic and mineral deposit model to guide ongoing exploration and development studies. As the former CEO of North American Palladium Ltd. which owned the Lac des Iles Mine prior to the sale to Impala Platinum in December 2019, Jim Gallagher and team are credited with the mine turnaround and creation of significant value for shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Abraham Drost"
Abraham Drost, Chief Executive Officer of Clean Air Metals Inc.

Website: www.cleanairmetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding the potential of the Thunder Bay North Project and the Escape Lake and Current Lake deposits and timing of technical studies (include the preliminary economic assessment) and mineral resource estimates. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projection.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clean-air-metals-reports-drilling-update-from-the-thunder-bay-north-project-and-appointment-of-dr-geoff-heggie-as-exploration-manager-301393746.html

SOURCE Clean Air Metals Inc.

