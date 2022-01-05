U.S. markets close in 4 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,782.77
    -10.77 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,864.92
    +65.27 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,471.94
    -150.78 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,260.20
    -8.68 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.25
    +1.26 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.60
    +9.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1337
    +0.0047 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6770
    +0.0090 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3572
    +0.0045 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9100
    -0.2160 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,344.44
    -518.49 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.38
    -0.21 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Clean Eatz Boasts Record Expansion and Growing Industry Prowess in 2021

·3 min read

Leading Health and Wellness Concept Sets Sights on National Presence in the New Year

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Eatz, the one-of-a-kind health and wellness restaurant concept recognized as one of the fastest-growing franchise brands in its sectors, has proven restless over the course of 2021. Widely regarded and recognized for its uniquely-held mission of helping consumers in their pursuit of achieving a healthier, more balanced lifestyle through the incorporation of the brands prepackaged food options and meal plans, the company has only continued to expand over the past twelve months as franchisees buy into the concept in droves for its unrivaled benefits.

Official Clean Eatz Logo
Official Clean Eatz Logo

With 70 units now in operation and an additional 70 in development, the Clean Eatz team has a fair deal to celebrate closing out 2021. Such a prized benchmark has set ambitions high for the growth of the franchise in 2022, with the goal of reaching 100 units in operation and 100 in development over the course of the next twelve months. It's anticipated that the expansion of Clean Eatz into new markets will be a leading component in reaching that goal.

Health and wellness has taken center stage amid the trials of the pandemic, leading more people than ever to turn their attention to the Clean Eatz brand, hoping that the convenience and availability of its café and kitchen offerings will help them in introducing a higher degree of fitness and nutrition into their everyday lives. As such, recent years have seen a heightened interest from prospective franchisees who believe in and embody what it means to be a part of the Clean Eatz family, igniting a true movement in the franchise field.

"The message that the Clean Eatz team is working to convey to the public is simple. We change lives. And towards that end, the driving force behind our daily operations is working to bring our brand to as many locales as possible," said Don Varady, Co-Founder of Clean Eatz. "By doing so, we will not only succeed in furthering the reach of the health benefits inherent in our product line, but in establishing Clean Eatz as a leader in the restaurant franchise industry."

Franchisees within the Clean Eatz system tend to be fitness enthusiasts first, entrepreneurs second. The like-minded values and purpose behind the franchise are what bring them to the table, and it's the value of the brands five revenue stream model that keeps them interested. This robust mode of income allows franchisees to yield net profits through dine-in, grab 'n go, catering, marketplace, and meal plan selections, affording them the flexibility to drive brand awareness on an individual basis while enjoying a simplified management style.

To learn more about joining the health and wellness movement as a franchisee with Clean Eatz, visit https://www.cleaneatz.com/franchise today.

ABOUT CLEAN EATZ
Clean Eatz, which launched in 2011 and started franchising in 2015, was co-founded by husband-and-wife duo Don and Evonne Varady as a means of helping individuals and families change their lives by providing them with better nutrition options, a steady dose of health and wellness education, and a diverse support community that's committed to helping each other in becoming their best selves. By supplying such healthy alternatives, the Clean Eatz brand has continued to win over communities with their dine-in, grab-n-go, catering, marketplace, and weekly online meal plan selections.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clean-eatz-boasts-record-expansion-and-growing-industry-prowess-in-2021-301454744.html

SOURCE Clean Eatz

Recommended Stories

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays up to $125,000 a year — and has 10,000 job openings

    Is there a job that comes with the prospect of a six-figure income, high job satisfaction and has enough job openings to make it a real possibility? Companies are always keen to use intel to improve efficiency and learn more about their customers and, so, computer scientists are in high demand. Java developers are No. 1 on Glassdoor’s “50 Best Jobs in America” for 2021.

  • CES 2022: Intel unveils new chips, Chrysler to take on Tesla in EV market

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details the opening to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, Intel's next-gen core processor launch, Chrysler's EV outlook going forward, and Sony's plans for an EV prototype SUV.

  • Deere says its robo-tractors are ready to till the fields

    John Deere & Co said on Tuesday it will start commercial delivery this year of technology that enables a tractor to till a field without an operator in the cab, a first for the top North American tractor manufacturer after years of effort to automate farm work. Deere plans a low-volume launch this year delivering systems for 12 to 20 machines, and then scaling up, Jahmy Hindman, Deere's chief technology officer, told Reuters. The company is weighing whether to sell the technology, lease it, or offer it to farmers in a subscription package that could allow for upgrades as hardware and software evolve, he said.

  • How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors

    How much will you spend in retirement? This is a vital question to ponder as you approach your golden years. After all, a successful retirement plan not only focuses on the accumulation of money and assets, but also the sustainable … Continue reading → The post How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Evergrande Gets a New Reason to Worry

    The debt-laden property developer has come under tightening regulatory scrutiny, leading to nasty surprises.

  • Charlie Munger just doubled his bet on tech giant Alibaba to $71.5 million — try these 3 China plays instead to diversify your exposure

    Munger says things are 'crazier' than the dot-com bubble. But he still likes this stock.

  • Wells Fargo Chief Risk Officer Amanda Norton announces her exit

    Wells Fargo & Co. Chief Risk Officer Amanda Norton plans to retire in June to pursue outside interests, CEO Charles Scharf announced in an email to employees. Norton told risk management employees in a separate memo seen by Bloomberg that the pandemic made her realize it was time to do some things she wanted to do outside her career, and she expressed her confidence that the team could “continue building on the foundation we’ve put in place.”

  • Walmart Expands Straight-to-Fridge Delivery to Reach 30 Million U.S. Homes

    The retailer says it plans to hire more than 3,000 delivery drivers in the U.S. and equip them with a fleet of 100% all-electric delivery vans.

  • Omicron Pushes Wall Street Toward Work-From-Home Future

    Banks such as JPMorgan and Goldman drew staff back into the office last year, but Covid-19’s resurgence is forcing them to bend to employees’ desire to work from a distance.

  • Palantir Gets Data Pact With Korean Shipbuilding Giant Hyundai Heavy Industries

    Palantir will provide a big data platform for Hyundai Heavy's core businesses, including shipbuilding and offshore engineering.

  • Chrysler Takes Aim at Tesla. The Auto Maker Plans to Go All-Electric by 2028.

    Stellantis brand Chrysler unveiled an electric-vehicle concept at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

  • FDA is postponing inspections through mid-January due to rising COVID-19 cases

    The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it has postponed "certain inspectional activities" through Jan. 19 due to the spread of the omicron variant, in order "to ensure the safety of its employees and those of the firms it regulates." The regulator said it will continue to move forward with what it calls "mission-critical work."

  • Former BMW employee charged with corruption

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Prosecutors in Munich have charged a former senior employee of BMW with corruption and of having defrauded the German carmaker of millions of euros, a court spokesperson said on Wednesday. The man was charged with 18 counts of commercial corruption and 33 counts of breach of trust at the expense of the carmaker, a court spokesperson said, confirming a report in German magazine WirtschaftsWoche. A spokesperson for BMW said the company could not comment on an ongoing case.

  • SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SGH first quarter fiscal 2022 earnings call. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's earnings conference call and webcast to discuss SGH's first quarter fiscal 2022 results. Joining me on the call today are Mark Adams, chief executive officer; Jack Pacheco, chief operating officer; and Ken Rizvi, chief financial officer.

  • Oil prices rise 1.5% as weekly U.S. crude supplies fall, but gasoline stocks surge

    Oil futures rise on Wednesday after U.S. government data revealed a sixth straight weekly decline in domestic crude supplies.

  • Top Communications Stocks for January 2022

    These are the communications stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for January 2022.

  • Steelmakers Dive Into Junk Business to Feed New Mills

    U.S. steel producers are buying up scrap businesses, seeking a steady supply of raw material from junked cars and manufacturing waste for new mills.

  • Exxon Mobil to Post Multi-Fold Jump in Q4 Earnings

    Exxon Mobil’s earnings for the fourth quarter would rise multi-fold on higher revenue when it reports results on Feb 1.

  • U.S. manufacturing catches breath; supply logjam starting to break up

    U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in December amid a cooling in demand for goods, but supply constraints are starting to ease and a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories fell by the most in a decade. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday also suggested some improvement in labor supply, with a gauge of factory employment rising to an eight-month high. The survey does not fully capture the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which is rapidly spreading across the United States and abroad.

  • Investors Buy up Metaverse Real Estate in Virtual Land Boom

    Real-estate transactions in the metaverse are reaching record highs. We spoke with companies investing in digital real estate to understand the economic model, and why investors are spending millions on virtual property. Photo: Republic Realm